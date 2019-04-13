SPONSORED BY
TS Inter Result 2019: Lost Telangana Intermediate Exam Hall Tickets? Here's How to Download it For Results Today

The Telangana Board is likely to announce the TS Inter Result 2019 for both 1st and 2nd year today on their official website at results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 13, 2019, 12:01 AM IST
TS Inter Result 2019: Lost Telangana Intermediate Exam Hall Tickets? Here's How to Download it For Results Today
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
TS Inter Result 2019 | As the Telangana Board is set to release the TS Inter result 2019 for 1st and 2nd Year, candidates must keep their hall tickets in handy to avoid any kind of delay in accessing their results. Due to heavy traffic on their official websites on the day of the declaration of Telangana Board Intermediate result, there will anyway be a delay in opening the pages. Therefore, students are advised to keep their TS Inter examination admit cards ready for quick access to their 1st and 2nd year results.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is likely to announce the TS Inter Result 2019 for both 1st and 2nd year by second week of April on their official website at results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in. Hence, if in any case, candidates have lost or misplaced their hall tickets, they retrieve it by following the steps mentioned below.

How to Get TS Inter Part I and II 2019 Exam Hall Ticket

Step 1. Log on to the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link that asks you to download hall tickets on the home page

Step 3. Enter the requisite details like roll number and select between general and vocational

Step 4. Click on Get Hall Ticket

Step 5. Take a print out of the hall ticket which is displayed on screen

The Intermediate Part I and Part II examination for the academic year 2018-19 in Telangana started on 28th Feb, 2019 18th March 2019.

How to Check TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the link. A new page will appear.

Step 3. Fill in your hall ticket number and the relevant captcha that appears on the screen.

Step 4. Your 1st and 2nd year Intermediate result will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download and keep it for future reference.

Get TS Intermediate Results 2019 on SMS - TS INTER RESULT

TS Intermediate Second Year Result 2019 - Inter II Year
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263

Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - TS Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
