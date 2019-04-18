English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board Declared Inter 1st, 2nd Result at bie.telangana.gov.in; How to Check
The TS Inter result 2019 released by the Telangana Board on its official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.
TS Inter Results 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, which is also known as the TSBIE, declared the 1st and 2nd year of TS Intermediate result 2019 shortly. The Telangana Board was likely to announce the Inter results after the first phase of Lok Sabha elections concludes, in order to avoid confusion. Therefore, students who had sat for the Telangana Board Intermediate examination can expect their TS Inter Results 2019 on April 18.
The TSBIE released the Inter results on its official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. However, students can also check their TS inter results at examresults.net. In 2018, the TS Intermediate result for both first and second years was announced in mid-April.
TS Inter 1st and 2nd year toppers
First year results topper - Medchal 76 per cent, Ranga Reddy 71 per cent
TS Inter 1st year pass percentage
Boys- 53.15
Girls - 62.2%
TS 2nd year pass percentage
Boy - 58.2%
Girls- 71.5%
Top district - Medchal
2nd district - Ranga Redsy
Last district - Medak
Govt. pass % - 46% (1st year)
Govt. pass % - 63.1% (2nd year)
1. Private college 1st yr - 63.4%, 2nd yr - 65%
2. Aided colleges 1st yr- 43.5%, 2nd yr - 50.17%
3. Social Welfare 1st yr - 76.1%, 2nd yr - 86.8%
4. Tribal Welfare 1st yr - 70.6%m 2nd yr - 81.6%
5. Model colleges 1st yr-55.5%, 2nd yr - 65%
April is usually heralded as the month when the Telangana inter 1st year results 2019 and the Telangana inter 2nd year results 2019 will be released. The Inter I exams were conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education from February 27 to March 16, 2019 and the Inter II exams were conducted from February 28 to March 18, 2019. Students are advised to keep their admit cards/hall tickets ready so that the Telangana Intermediate result can be quickly accessed.
How to Check TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.
Step 2. Click on the link. A new page will appear.
Step 3. Fill in your hall ticket number and the relevant captcha that appears on the screen.
Step 4. Your 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate result will appear on the screen.
Step 5. Download and keep it for future reference.
Get TS Intermediate Results 2019 on SMS - TS INTER RESULT
TS Intermediate Second Year Result 2019 - Inter II Year
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2
REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2
REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - TS Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1
REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1
REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
