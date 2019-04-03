English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board to Announce Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result in April; Dates, Details
Candidates who had appeared for the Telangana Board Intermediate examinations can expect the declaration of result on official websites at results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in.
TS Inter Result 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to declare the TS Inter results for both 1st and 2nd year exam 2019 in the second week of April. Candidates who had appeared for the Telangana Board Intermediate examinations can expect the declaration of result next week on official websites at results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in. The marksheets will be released by the Telangana Board once the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019 is declared.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducted the Intermediate Part I and Part II examination for the academic year 2018-19 which started on 28th Feb, 2019. The Inter I exams are being conducted from 27th Feb 2019 to 16th March 2019, and the Inter II exams were conducted from 28 February 2019 to 18th March 2019.
April 2019 is the month being heralded as the month when the Telangana inter 1st year results 2019 and the Telangana inter 2nd year results 2019 will be released.
How to Check TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.
Step 2. Click on the link. A new page will appear.
Step 3. Fill in your hall ticket number and the relevant captcha that appears on the screen.
Step 4. Your 1st and 2nd year Intermediate result will appear on the screen.
Step 5. Download and keep it for future reference.
Get TS Intermediate Results 2019 on SMS - TS INTER RESULT
TS Intermediate Second Year Result 2019 - Inter II Year
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2
REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2
REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - TS Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1
REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1
REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
