TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board to Declare Inter 1st, 2nd Scores Soon at bie.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, which is also known as the TSBIE, will declare the 1st and 2nd year of TS Intermediate result 2019 soon. The Telangana Board was likely to announce the Inter results after the first phase of Lok Sabha elections concludes, in order to avoid confusion. Therefore, students who had sat for the Telangana Board Intermediate examination can expect their TS Inter Results 2019 on April 13 (today).The TSBIE will release the Inter results on its official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in results.cgg.gov.in . However, students can also check their TS inter results at examresults.net . In 2018, the TS Intermediate result for both first and second years was announced in mid-April.April is usually heralded as the month when the Telangana inter 1st year results 2019 and the Telangana inter 2nd year results 2019 will be released. The Inter I exams were conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education from February 27 to March 16, 2019 and the Inter II exams were conducted from February 28 to March 18, 2019. Students are advised to keep their admit cards/hall tickets ready so that the Telangana Intermediate result can be quickly accessed.Step 1. Visit the official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in Step 2. Click on the link. A new page will appear.Step 3. Fill in your hall ticket number and the relevant captcha that appears on the screen.Step 4. Your 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate result will appear on the screen.Step 5. Download and keep it for future reference.- SMS -