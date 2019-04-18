English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE Announced Telangana Intermediate Result at bie.telangana.gov.in; Girls Fared Better
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education announced the results on its official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Telangana Board Result 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or the TSBIE announced the results for 1st and 2nd year of TS Intermediate exam 2019. The Telangana Board will declare the Inter results on its official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. Last year, the TS Intermediate result for both first and second years was released in mid-April, therefore, the result can be expected soon.
Soon after the declaration of the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019, the scorecards is available on the official website of the board. Last year, the TS Board result was announced on April 13, 2018. The Inter 1st year exams were held from February 27 to March 16, 2019 and the Inter 2nd year exam was conducted on February 28, 2019.
TS Inter 1st and 2nd year toppers
First year results topper - Medchal 76 per cent, Ranga Reddy 71 per cent
TS Inter 1st year pass percentage
Boys- 53.15
Girls - 62.2%
TS 2nd year pass percentage
Boy - 58.2%
Girls- 71.5%
Top district - Medchal
2nd district - Ranga Redsy
Last district - Medak
Govt. pass % - 46% (1st year)
Govt. pass % - 63.1% (2nd year)
1. Private college 1st yr - 63.4%, 2nd yr - 65%
2. Aided colleges 1st yr- 43.5%, 2nd yr - 50.17%
3. Social Welfare 1st yr - 76.1%, 2nd yr - 86.8%
4. Tribal Welfare 1st yr - 70.6%m 2nd yr - 81.6%
5. Model colleges 1st yr-55.5%, 2nd yr - 65%
How to Check TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.
Step 2. Click on the link. A new page will appear.
Step 3. Fill in your hall ticket number and the relevant captcha that appears on the screen.
Step 4. Your 1st and 2nd year Intermediate result will appear on the screen.
Step 5. Download and keep it for future reference.
The result for the 1st year General, 1st year Vocational, 2nd year general and also the 2nd year Vocational stream will also be released on the same day. This year, around 4,36,621 candidates had taken part in the Inter first year exams. The number of students of Inter second year is almost the same.
Soon after the declaration of the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019, the scorecards is available on the official website of the board. Last year, the TS Board result was announced on April 13, 2018. The Inter 1st year exams were held from February 27 to March 16, 2019 and the Inter 2nd year exam was conducted on February 28, 2019.
TS Inter 1st and 2nd year toppers
First year results topper - Medchal 76 per cent, Ranga Reddy 71 per cent
TS Inter 1st year pass percentage
Boys- 53.15
Girls - 62.2%
TS 2nd year pass percentage
Boy - 58.2%
Girls- 71.5%
Top district - Medchal
2nd district - Ranga Redsy
Last district - Medak
Govt. pass % - 46% (1st year)
Govt. pass % - 63.1% (2nd year)
1. Private college 1st yr - 63.4%, 2nd yr - 65%
2. Aided colleges 1st yr- 43.5%, 2nd yr - 50.17%
3. Social Welfare 1st yr - 76.1%, 2nd yr - 86.8%
4. Tribal Welfare 1st yr - 70.6%m 2nd yr - 81.6%
5. Model colleges 1st yr-55.5%, 2nd yr - 65%
How to Check TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.
Step 2. Click on the link. A new page will appear.
Step 3. Fill in your hall ticket number and the relevant captcha that appears on the screen.
Step 4. Your 1st and 2nd year Intermediate result will appear on the screen.
Step 5. Download and keep it for future reference.
The result for the 1st year General, 1st year Vocational, 2nd year general and also the 2nd year Vocational stream will also be released on the same day. This year, around 4,36,621 candidates had taken part in the Inter first year exams. The number of students of Inter second year is almost the same.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fardeen Khan on Being Body-Shamed: I've Been Bashed Unnecessarily, We Need to Get Over These Things
- Kriti Sanon Slays in Monochrome with A Message for Her ‘Mehboob’
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Class 9 Student Ends Life in Nizamabad After Being Scolded For Playing Online Game
- Bangladeshi Actors are Popular in Bengal. Why the Brouhaha Over Ferdous Campaigning for TMC?
- Lockheed Martin F-35 - All You Need to Know About World’s Most Advanced Fighter Jet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results