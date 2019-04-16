English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE to Declare Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year Scores on April 18 at bie.telangana.gov.in
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will announce the results on its official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Telangana Board Result 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or the TSBIE is expected to announce the results for 1st and 2nd year of TS Intermediate exam 2019 on April 18. The Telangana Board will declare the Inter results on its official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. Last year, the TS Intermediate result for both first and second years was released in mid-April, therefore, the result can be expected soon.
Soon after the declaration of the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019, the scorecards will be available on the official website of the board. Last year, the TS Board result was announced on April 13, 2018. The Inter 1st year exams were held from February 27 to March 16, 2019 and the Inter 2nd year exam was conducted on February 28, 2019.
How to Check TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.
Step 2. Click on the link. A new page will appear.
Step 3. Fill in your hall ticket number and the relevant captcha that appears on the screen.
Step 4. Your 1st and 2nd year Intermediate result will appear on the screen.
Step 5. Download and keep it for future reference.
The result for the 1st year General, 1st year Vocational, 2nd year general and also the 2nd year Vocational stream will also be released on the same day. This year, around 4,36,621 candidates had taken part in the Inter first year exams. The number of students of Inter second year is almost the same.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
