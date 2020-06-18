TS Inter Result 2020 Released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: 60.01% Clear 1st Year Exams, 68.86% Pass 2nd Year

TS Inter Result 2020 | The fate of the 9.5 lakh students was sealed as the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Examination released the class 12 results. The overall pass percentage for TS Inter 1st year Result 2020 stands at 60.01% and 68.86 for TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2020. Like last year, girls have outshone boys. For Telangana Inter 1st Year, the pass percentage for girls is 67.47 while boys recorded 52.30. In Telangana Board Inter 2nd Year, with 75.15%, girls have outshone the boys, whose recorder percentile is 62.10%.In a press conference, State Education minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy released the Telangana Board Result statistics.

In 2019, TS Intermediate Result was announced on April 18. The Telangana Intermediate 1st Year passing percentage was 59.8% whereas 65% was recorded for the Telangana Intermediate 2nd Year. Students can check the result on these websites as well tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, examresults.net, bie.telangana.gov.in.

Under the supervision of 25,550 invigilators, the examinations were conducted from March 4 to March 21 across 1,339 examination centres in the state.

Telangana Board Result 2020: Know the result checking process

Step 1. Type tsbie.cgg.gov.in



Step 2. Under latest announcement, click on TS Intermediate 1st Year and Second Year Result 2020



Step 3. Now, carefully enter the credentials from the hall ticket number



Step 4. Telangana Inter Result 2020 for 1st Year and 2nd Year will pop up

The passing marks for Telangana Intermediate Class 11 and Class 12 is 33%. Students should score a minimum of 33 marks in each subject to clear the TS Inter. For whose who have failed to do so, the board has already released a date sheet for advance supplementary examination. Candidates can log on to the website to register for the TS Inter advanced supplementary examination 2020. The examinations will begin from July 11 to 18.