Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Manabadi Class 11, 12 Results to be Declared Tomorrow at bie.telangana.gov.in

News18.com | June 16, 2020, 2:51 PM IST
Event Highlights

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 | Based on reports, the Telangana intermediate exam results 2020 is expected to be released either today or tomorrow. The Telangana Board results will be available on the official websites of TSBIE at bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. The TS Intermediate Results, which are usually released in the months of April or May, were postponed due to the epidemic Coronavirus hitting all over the world.

The Telangana Board is divided into two sections according to the examinations it conducts. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the SSC exams and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or the TSBIE was established under the Telangana State Government in 2014, soon after the state was formed following bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana Board is situated at Nampally, Hyderabad.
Jun 16, 2020 2:51 pm (IST)

How to Check Result via SMS | Telangana Intermediate Second Year Result 2020 - Inter II Year

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

Jun 16, 2020 2:46 pm (IST)

Approximately 9.65 lakh students are anxiously awaiting for the announcement of their Telangana TS Inter results for first and second year examinations. 

Jun 16, 2020 2:35 pm (IST)

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education was established to regulate and supervise the system of Intermediate education in the state of Telangana and to specify the courses of study and matters connected their with.

Jun 16, 2020 2:31 pm (IST)

Last year, the Telangana TS Inter result was announced by state Education Secretary Dr B Janardhan Reddy Garu at the TSBIE premises in Hyderabad.

Jun 16, 2020 2:24 pm (IST)

Students who appeared for the Telangana Intermediate Part I and II exams could download their hall tickets from the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Jun 16, 2020 2:03 pm (IST)

Official Websites to Check Results | Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be announced tomorrow (June 17) on its official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. The students can log in to these portals to access their scores.

Jun 16, 2020 1:49 pm (IST)

Keep Admit Cards Ready | Students can check their Manabadi intermediate results with the help of their admit cards as registration details would be required to enter during the login process on Telangana Board's official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

Jun 16, 2020 1:45 pm (IST)

Schools, Colleges Closed Due to Covid-19 Crisis | All schools and colleges have been remain closed in Telangana and other states across the country due to the outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus.

Jun 16, 2020 1:41 pm (IST)

In 2019, the Telangana TS inter result was announced in month of April. But it was delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jun 16, 2020 1:30 pm (IST)

The Telangana TS SSC exams were cancelled keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had announced the cancellation of the TS SSC 2020 examination for this year after conducting a high-level meeting with officials.

Jun 16, 2020 1:16 pm (IST)

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 | After the official announcement of Telangana TS Inter Result 2020, marksheet and passing certificate will be issued to students later by their respective schools once the coronavirus situation normalises. 

Jun 16, 2020 1:04 pm (IST)

Telangana TS Inter 2019 Performance | Last year, over all pass percentage for first year students was 59.8%, while 65% students had cleared the second year inter exams.

Jun 16, 2020 12:55 pm (IST)

How to Check TS Intermediate Result 2020 | Follow these steps mentioned below to check your result - 


Step 1. Visit the official portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to news and announcement section

Step 3. Once the results are declared, a title reading class 12 results will display

Step 4. Click on the title

Step 5. Enter roll numbers and date of birth and tap on submit button

Step 6. Your results will be displayed

Step 7. Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference

Jun 16, 2020 12:48 pm (IST)

Students who appeared for the Intermediate Part I and II exams could download their hall tickets from the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Jun 16, 2020 12:47 pm (IST)

Check Result on Official Portals | The Telangana Board results will be officially released on its official websites -  bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

Jun 16, 2020 12:44 pm (IST)

Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 | The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the TS Inter Result 2020 for first and second year students on Wednesday (June 17).

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Manabadi Class 11, 12 Results to be Declared Tomorrow at bie.telangana.gov.in
The TS Inter result will be declared on June 16 or June 17, the NDTV quoted a Telangana Board official as saying.

The TSBIE organises and manages all the Intermediate level exams including 12th standard exams. It also publishes the Telangana Board Result for all the students appearing for the Intermediate exam.

Lakhs of students in Telangana give their SSC and Intermediate examinations every year. Last year the Intermediate exams were conducted across 1294 centres in the country.

