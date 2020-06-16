Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Manabadi Class 11, 12 Results to be Declared Tomorrow at bie.telangana.gov.in

Event Highlights
The Telangana Board is divided into two sections according to the examinations it conducts. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the SSC exams and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or the TSBIE was established under the Telangana State Government in 2014, soon after the state was formed following bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana Board is situated at Nampally, Hyderabad.
Students who appeared for the Telangana Intermediate Part I and II exams could download their hall tickets from the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Official Websites to Check Results | Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be announced tomorrow (June 17) on its official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. The students can log in to these portals to access their scores.
Keep Admit Cards Ready | Students can check their Manabadi intermediate results with the help of their admit cards as registration details would be required to enter during the login process on Telangana Board's official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.
How to Check TS Intermediate Result 2020 | Follow these steps mentioned below to check your result -
Step 1. Visit the official portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Step 2. On the homepage, go to news and announcement section
Step 3. Once the results are declared, a title reading class 12 results will display
Step 4. Click on the title
Step 5. Enter roll numbers and date of birth and tap on submit button
Step 6. Your results will be displayed
Step 7. Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference
The TS Inter result will be declared on June 16 or June 17, the NDTV quoted a Telangana Board official as saying.
The TSBIE organises and manages all the Intermediate level exams including 12th standard exams. It also publishes the Telangana Board Result for all the students appearing for the Intermediate exam.
How to check TS Inter Results 2020 via SMS
Telangana Intermediate Second Year Result 2020 - Inter II Year
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2
Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2020 - TS Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1
Lakhs of students in Telangana give their SSC and Intermediate examinations every year. Last year the Intermediate exams were conducted across 1294 centres in the country.

