Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Manabadi Class 11, 12 Results to be Declared Tomorrow at bie.telangana.gov.in

Jun 16, 2020 12:55 pm (IST)

How to Check TS Intermediate Result 2020 | Follow these steps mentioned below to check your result -



Step 1. Visit the official portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to news and announcement section

Step 3. Once the results are declared, a title reading class 12 results will display

Step 4. Click on the title

Step 5. Enter roll numbers and date of birth and tap on submit button

Step 6. Your results will be displayed

Step 7. Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference