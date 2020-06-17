Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 LIVE Updates: TSBIE to Release Manabadi Class 11, 12 Results Tomorrow at 4pm

Event Highlights
- Result Expected Tomorrow at 4pm
- How to Check 2nd Year Result via SMS
- Check TS Inter 1st Year Result via SMS
- Alternative Websites to Check TS Inter Result
- Check Result on Official Website
- Telangana Inter Result 2020 Declaration
- Telangana Govt's Mobile App
- Telangana TS Inter Result 2020
- Telangana TS Inter 2019 Performance
- TS Inter Result Announcement
- Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020
The TS Intermediate Results, which are usually released in the months of April or May, were postponed due to the epidemic Coronavirus hitting all over the world.
Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 Expected Tomorrow | Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 is expected to be announced on Thursday (June 18) at 4pm on its official website at bie.telangana.gov.in.
Students who appeared for the Intermediate Part I and II exams could download their hall tickets from the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
The Telangana Board results will be officially released on its official website, therefore, class 11 and 12 students can check bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in for access to their scores.
TS Inter Result 2020: Alternative Websites
bie.telangana.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
examresults.net
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
manabadi.com
Check Result on Official Website | TS Inter Result 2020: How to check on the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana board at bie.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: ‘Inter Result 2020’
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter the required credentials
Step 5: Your TS Inter 1st year Result 2020 or TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2020 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference
Telangana Govt's Mobile App | Students waiting for result can also register them at the Telangana government's mobile app--T App Folio--by posting their credentials including name, phone number, and other details. The mobile application will help them to check their Telangana TS intermediate result 2020.

Telangana TS Inter 2019 Performance | Last year, girls outperformed boys in both first and second year of Telangana TS intermediate results. The pass percentage for first year boys was 53.14% and it was 62.2% for girls. While, the pass percentage for second year boys was 58.25% and for girls was 71.5%.
(Image: News18.com)
The Telangana Board is divided into two sections -- the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). While the TBSE conducts the SSC exams, the TSBIE conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or the TSBIE was established under the Telangana State Government in 2014, soon after the state was formed following bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana Board is situated at Nampally, Hyderabad.
The TSBIE organises and manages all the Intermediate level exams including 12th standard exams. It also publishes the Telangana Board Result for all the students appearing for the Intermediate exam.
HOW TO CHECK TELANGANA TS INTERMEDIATE RESULT 2020
- Step 1. Visit the official portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
- Step 2. On the homepage, go to news and announcement section
- Step 3. Once the results are declared, a title reading class 12 results will display
- Step 4. Click on the title
- Step 5. Enter roll numbers and date of birth and tap on submit button
- Step 6. Your results will be displayed
- Step 7. Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference
How to check TS Inter Results 2020 via SMS
Telangana Intermediate Second Year Result 2020 - Inter II Year
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2
Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2020 - TS Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1
Lakhs of students in Telangana give their SSC and Intermediate examinations every year. Last year the Intermediate exams were conducted across 1294 centres in the country.
