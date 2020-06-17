 Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 LIVE Updates: TSBIE to Release Manabadi Class 11, 12 Results Tomorrow at 4pm - News18

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 LIVE Updates: TSBIE to Release Manabadi Class 11, 12 Results Tomorrow at 4pm

News18.com | June 17, 2020, 1:33 PM IST
Event Highlights

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 | Sources in the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education said that the TSBIE is expected to release the TS Intermediate results tomorrow (June 18, Thursday) at 4pm. However, the TSBIE will officially announce the date and time for the Telangana intermediate result 2020 by this evening in a virtual press conference. The announcement of the date and time will come from the TSBIE amid speculations that the results would be declared today or tomorrow. The Telangana Board results are released on the official websites of TSBIE at bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. Hence, on the day of declaration of the 1st and 2nd year intermediate results, the TSBIE Manabadi students are advised to visit the aforementioned websites.

The TS Intermediate Results, which are usually released in the months of April or May, were postponed due to the epidemic Coronavirus hitting all over the world.
Jun 17, 2020 1:32 pm (IST)

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 | After the announcement of Telangana TS Inter Result 2020, marksheet and passing certificate will be issued to students later by their respective schools once the coronavirus situation normalises.

Jun 17, 2020 1:25 pm (IST)

Jun 17, 2020 1:12 pm (IST)

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 Expected Tomorrow | Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 is expected to be announced on Thursday (June 18) at 4pm on its official website at bie.telangana.gov.in.

Jun 17, 2020 12:50 pm (IST)

Students who appeared for the Intermediate Part I and II exams could download their hall tickets from the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Jun 17, 2020 12:43 pm (IST)

The Telangana Board results will be officially released on its official website, therefore, class 11 and 12 students can check bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in for access to their scores.

Jun 17, 2020 12:23 pm (IST)

About TSBIE | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education was established to regulate and supervise the system of Intermediate education in Telangana and to specify the courses of study and matters connected their with.

Jun 17, 2020 12:21 pm (IST)

The Manabadi Board students must download their admit cards before the announcement of result from the official website and keep it handy.

Jun 17, 2020 12:09 pm (IST)

How to Check TS Second Year Result via SMS | Telangana Intermediate Second Year Result 2020 - Inter II Year

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

Jun 17, 2020 12:08 pm (IST)

Check TS Inter First Year Result via SMS | Here is how to check Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2020 via SMS

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

Jun 17, 2020 11:59 am (IST)

Around 9.65 lakh students are anxiously awaiting for the announcement of their Telangana TS Inter results for first and second year examinations.

Jun 17, 2020 11:52 am (IST)

TS Inter Result 2020: Alternative Websites

bie.telangana.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
examresults.net
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
manabadi.com

Jun 17, 2020 11:49 am (IST)

Check Result on Official Website | TS Inter Result 2020: How to check on the official website:


Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana board at bie.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: ‘Inter Result 2020’
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter the required credentials
Step 5: Your TS Inter 1st year Result 2020 or TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2020 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference

Jun 17, 2020 11:44 am (IST)

There were several reports doing the round that intermediate results will be announced by the Telangana Board today or tomorrow. However, the Board officials will confirm the official date for the results today in a virtual press conference.

Jun 17, 2020 11:31 am (IST)

Students are advised not to panic and retry if Telangana TS Board official websites crash after the results announcement for first and second year. 

Jun 17, 2020 11:20 am (IST)

Telangana Inter Result 2020 Declaration | Telangana TS Inter result 2020 date and time would be announced today, according to reports quoting board's official website. 

Jun 17, 2020 11:09 am (IST)

Telangana Govt's Mobile App | Students waiting for result can also register them at the Telangana government's mobile app--T App Folio--by posting their credentials including name, phone number, and other details. The mobile application will help them to check their Telangana TS intermediate result 2020.

Jun 17, 2020 11:01 am (IST)

Jun 17, 2020 10:50 am (IST)

Students who appeared for the Telangana Intermediate Part I and II exams could download their hall tickets from the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Jun 17, 2020 9:55 am (IST)

The Telangana TS SSC exams were cancelled keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had announced the cancellation of the TS SSC 2020 examination for this year after conducting a high-level meeting with officials.

Jun 17, 2020 9:49 am (IST)

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 | After the announcemnt of Telangana TS Inter Result 2020, marksheet and passing certificate will be issued to students later by their respective schools once the coronavirus situation normalises.

Jun 17, 2020 9:42 am (IST)

Telangana TS Inter 2019 Performance | Last year, girls outperformed boys in both first and second year of Telangana TS intermediate results. The pass percentage for first year boys was 53.14% and it was 62.2% for girls. While, the pass percentage for second year boys was 58.25% and for girls was 71.5%.

Jun 17, 2020 9:32 am (IST)

TS Inter Result Announcement | Much-awaited TS Inter Result is likely to be announced by state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Education Secretary Dr B Janardhan Reddy Garu at the TSBIE premises in Hyderabad. 

Jun 17, 2020 9:30 am (IST)

Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 | The Telangana Board of Secondary Education would announce the date and time for TS Inter 2020 result declaration today.

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 LIVE Updates: TSBIE to Release Manabadi Class 11, 12 Results Tomorrow at 4pm
(Image: News18.com)

The Telangana Board is divided into two sections -- the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). While the TBSE conducts the SSC exams, the TSBIE conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or the TSBIE was established under the Telangana State Government in 2014, soon after the state was formed following bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana Board is situated at Nampally, Hyderabad.

The TSBIE organises and manages all the Intermediate level exams including 12th standard exams. It also publishes the Telangana Board Result for all the students appearing for the Intermediate exam.

HOW TO CHECK TELANGANA TS INTERMEDIATE RESULT 2020



  • Step 1. Visit the official portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in


  • Step 2. On the homepage, go to news and announcement section

  • Step 3. Once the results are declared, a title reading class 12 results will display

  • Step 4. Click on the title

  • Step 5. Enter roll numbers and date of birth and tap on submit button

  • Step 6. Your results will be displayed

  • Step 7. Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference

How to check TS Inter Results 2020 via SMS

Telangana Intermediate Second Year Result 2020 - Inter II Year

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2020 - TS Inter First Year Result

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

Lakhs of students in Telangana give their SSC and Intermediate examinations every year. Last year the Intermediate exams were conducted across 1294 centres in the country.

Live TV

