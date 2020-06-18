 Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 LIVE Updates: TSBIE to Release Manabadi Class 11, 12 Results Today at 3pm - News18

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 LIVE Updates: TSBIE to Release Manabadi Class 11, 12 Results Today at 3pm

News18.com | June 18, 2020, 10:57 AM IST
Event Highlights

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 | The anxious wait of lakhs of students will come to an end in the next few hours as the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to release the TS Intermediate results today at 3pm, sources in the TSBIE confirmed. "The Telangana intermediate results are expected on June 18 at 3pm," a TSBIE official told News18. However, the TSBIE was scheduled to officially announce the date and time for the Telangana intermediate result 2020 in a virtual press conference on Wednesday, but that was cancelled and press release was instead sent out. The confirmation from the TSBIE about the date and time put all speculations to rest. The Telangana Board results are released on the official websites of TSBIE at bie.telangana.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. Hence, at the time of declaration of the 1st and 2nd year intermediate results, the TSBIE Manabadi students are advised to visit the aforementioned websites.

The TS Intermediate Results, which are usually released in the months of April or May, were postponed due to the epidemic Coronavirus hitting all over the world. Here's a list of FAQs for the Telangana Board students.
Jun 18, 2020 10:57 am (IST)

The TSBIE organises and manages all the Intermediate level exams including 12th standard exams. It also publishes the Telangana Board Result for all the students appearing for the Intermediate exam.

Jun 18, 2020 10:35 am (IST)

Difference between TSBIE and TSBE | The Telangana Board is divided into two sections -- the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). While the TBSE conducts the SSC exams, the TSBIE conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th.  

Jun 18, 2020 10:33 am (IST)

About the Telangana Board | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or the TSBIE was established under the Telangana State Government in 2014, soon after the state was formed following bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana Board is situated at Nampally, Hyderabad.

Jun 18, 2020 10:29 am (IST)
TSBIE Students Must Keep Admit Cards Ready | Students, who had appeared in the Telangana Board examinations for Intermediate Part I and Part II, must download their admit cards before the announcement of result from the official website and keep it ready. This step is essential because the TSBIE intermediate candidates will be asked to enter the registration details that are available in their respective hall tickets, during the log-in process.

Jun 18, 2020 10:27 am (IST)

Official Websites for TS Inter Results | The Telangana Board releases intermediate results on its three official websites. Therefore, the TS Inter results for class 11 and 12 students will be released on the official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

Jun 18, 2020 10:23 am (IST)

TS Inter Result 2020 Date and Time Confirmed | An official in the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) told News18 that the Manabadi class 11 and 12 results will be released today (June 18) at 3pm. "On June 18 at 3pm, Minister for Education, P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu will release the Intermediate Results from Nampally, Hyderabad," the TSBIE official told News18.

Students can check their TS Inter results directly here:



The Telangana Board is divided into two sections -- the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). While the TBSE conducts the SSC exams, the TSBIE conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or the TSBIE was established under the Telangana State Government in 2014, soon after the state was formed following bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana Board is situated at Nampally, Hyderabad.

The TSBIE organises and manages all the Intermediate level exams including 12th standard exams. It also publishes the Telangana Board Result for all the students appearing for the Intermediate exam.

HOW TO CHECK TELANGANA TS INTERMEDIATE RESULT 2020



  • Step 1. Visit the official portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in


  • Step 2. On the homepage, go to news and announcement section

  • Step 3. Once the results are declared, a title reading class 12 results will display

  • Step 4. Click on the title

  • Step 5. Enter roll numbers and date of birth and tap on submit button

  • Step 6. Your results will be displayed

  • Step 7. Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference

How to check TS Inter Results 2020 via SMS

Telangana Intermediate Second Year Result 2020 - Inter II Year

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2020 - TS Inter First Year Result

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

Lakhs of students in Telangana give their SSC and Intermediate examinations every year. Last year the Intermediate exams were conducted across 1294 centres in the country.

