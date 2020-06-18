Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 LIVE Updates: TSBIE to Release Manabadi Class 11, 12 Results Today at 3pm

TS Inter Result 2020 Date and Time Confirmed | An official in the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) told News18 that the Manabadi class 11 and 12 results will be released today (June 18) at 3pm. "On June 18 at 3pm, Minister for Education, P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu will release the Intermediate Results from Nampally, Hyderabad," the TSBIE official told News18.

Official Websites for TS Inter Results | The Telangana Board releases intermediate results on its three official websites. Therefore, the TS Inter results for class 11 and 12 students will be released on the official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in , tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in .

TSBIE Students Must Keep Admit Cards Ready | Students, who had appeared in the Telangana Board examinations for Intermediate Part I and Part II, must download their admit cards before the announcement of result from the official website and keep it ready. This step is essential because the TSBIE intermediate candidates will be asked to enter the registration details that are available in their respective hall tickets, during the log-in process.

About the Telangana Board | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or the TSBIE was established under the Telangana State Government in 2014, soon after the state was formed following bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana Board is situated at Nampally, Hyderabad.

Difference between TSBIE and TSBE | The Telangana Board is divided into two sections -- the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). While the TBSE conducts the SSC exams, the TSBIE conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th.

HOW TO CHECK TELANGANA TS INTERMEDIATE RESULT 2020



Step 1. Visit the official portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in





Step 2. On the homepage, go to news and announcement section





Step 3. Once the results are declared, a title reading class 12 results will display





Step 4. Click on the title





Step 5. Enter roll numbers and date of birth and tap on submit button





Step 6. Your results will be displayed





Step 7. Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference



REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2 REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263



Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2020 - TS Inter First Year Result



GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1 REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1 REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263



Lakhs of students in Telangana give their SSC and Intermediate examinations every year. Last year the Intermediate exams were conducted across 1294 centres in the country.

Students can check their TS Inter results directly here:The Telangana Board is divided into two sections -- the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). While the TBSE conducts the SSC exams, the TSBIE conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or the TSBIE was established under the Telangana State Government in 2014, soon after the state was formed following bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana Board is situated at Nampally, Hyderabad.The TSBIE organises and manages all the Intermediate level exams including 12th standard exams. It also publishes the Telangana Board Result for all the students appearing for the Intermediate exam.GENERAL - SMS -