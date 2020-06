Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 LIVE Updates: TSBIE to Release Manabadi Class 11, 12 Results Today at 3pm

Read More

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 | The anxious wait of lakhs of students will come to an end in the next few hours as the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to release the TS Intermediate results today at 3pm, sources in the TSBIE confirmed. "The Telangana intermediate results are expected on June 18 at 3pm," a TSBIE official told News18. However, the TSBIE was scheduled to officially announce the date and time for the Telangana intermediate result 2020 in a virtual press conference on Wednesday, but that was cancelled and press release was instead sent out. The confirmation from the TSBIE about the date and time put all speculations to rest. The Telangana Board results are released on the official websites of TSBIE at bie.telangana.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in . Hence, at the time of declaration of the 1st and 2nd year intermediate results, the TSBIE Manabadi students are advised to visit the aforementioned websites.The TS Intermediate Results, which are usually released in the months of April or May, were postponed due to the epidemic Coronavirus hitting all over the world. Here's a list of FAQs for the Telangana Board students.