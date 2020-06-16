TS Inter Result 2020: Telangana Board 1st, 2nd Year Results to be Released Tomorrow at bse.telangana.gov.in

Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 | The Telangana Board of Secondary Education, BSE will reportedly release the TS Inter Result 2020 for first and second year students tomorrow (June 17, Wednesday). The Telangana Board results are officially released on its official website, therefore, class 11 and 12 students can check bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in for access to their scores. The Manabadi intermediate results can be checked with the help of the students' admit cards as registration details would be required to enter during the login process.

Students who appeared for the Intermediate Part I and II exams could download their hall tickets from the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The Manabadi TS Intermediate results can be directly checked below:

Meanwhile, the TS SSC exams have been cancelled keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had announced the cancellation of the TS SSC 2020 examination for this year after conducting a high-level meeting with officials.

How to check TS Intermediate Result 2020







Step 1) Visit the official portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2) On the homepage, go to news and announcement section

Step 3) Once the results are declared, a title reading class 12 results will display

Step 4) Click on the title

Step 5) Enter roll numbers and date of birth and tap on submit button

Step 6) Your results will be displayed

Step 7) Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference

The Telanagana Board had scheduled to conduct the SSC examination from June 8 onwards and the hall tickets were also released. On June 7, it was decided to postpone the examination in the state following the court’s decision to suspend the exams further in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation or GHMC area.