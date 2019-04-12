LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TS Inter Results 2019: Telangana Board to Announce Inter 1st, 2nd Scores Soon at results.cgg.gov.in

The TS Inter result 2019 will be released by the Telangana Board on its official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

News18.com

Updated:April 12, 2019, 8:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TS Inter Results 2019: Telangana Board to Announce Inter 1st, 2nd Scores Soon at results.cgg.gov.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
TS Inter Results 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, which is also known as the TSBIE, will declare the 1st and 2nd year of TS Intermediate result 2019 soon. The Telangana Board was likely to announce the Inter results after the first phase of Lok Sabha elections concludes, in order to avoid confusion. Therefore, students who had sat for the Telangana Board Intermediate examination can expect their TS Inter Results 2019 on April 12 (today) or April 13 (tomorrow).The TSBIE will release the Inter results on its official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. However, students can also check their TS inter results at examresults.net. In 2018, the TS Intermediate result for both first and second years was announced in mid-April.

April is usually heralded as the month when the Telangana inter 1st year results 2019 and the Telangana inter 2nd year results 2019 will be released. The Inter I exams were conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education from February 27 to March 16, 2019 and the Inter II exams were conducted from February 28 to March 18, 2019. Students are advised to keep their admit cards/hall tickets ready so that the Telangana Intermediate result can be quickly accessed.

How to Check TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the link. A new page will appear.

Step 3. Fill in your hall ticket number and the relevant captcha that appears on the screen.

Step 4. Your 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate result will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download and keep it for future reference.

Get TS Intermediate Results 2019 on SMS - TS INTER RESULT

TS Intermediate Second Year Result 2019 - Inter II Year
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263

Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - TS Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263

Related Stories

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram