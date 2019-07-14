TS Inter Supply Results 2019 for Second Year Declared at bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter Supply Result 2019: The results of TS Inter Supply exam 2019 was released today as per the latest update. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education declared the supplementary results for the second year students on July 14. Students who appeared in the TS Inter supplementary exam 2019 can check their results at the official website bie.telangana.gov.in.

The TS Intermediate supplementary exams were conducted for the students who could not manage to obtain passing marks in the Intermediate exams. TSBIE conducted the supply exams from June 7 to June 14, 2019.

The results of TS Intermediate exams were announced on April 18, 2019 for both junior and senior year students. Students who could not mange to clear the exams even after re-verification appeared for the supplementary exams.

TS Inter Supply Results 2019: How to Check

To check their results the students need to follow these key steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website - bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for TS Inter supply result 2019

Step 3: Enter the credentials as asked

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Your TS Inter supply results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download your result for future reference

Students will, however, be required to collect the original mark sheet of TS Inter supply result 2019 from their respective schools as it will be required for all future official purposes.