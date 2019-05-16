English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TS Intermediate Re-evaluation Result 2019 Likely to be Declared Today at tsbie.cgg.gov.in; How to Check
The TS inter re-evaluation result 2019 will be available at the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education’s official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
TS Inter Re-evaluation Result 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) is likely to release TS inter re-evaluation result 2019 today May 15 by 5pm or later. The TS inter re-evaluation result 2019 will be available at the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education’s official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Result seekers can access the TS inter re-evaluation result 2019 also at results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.
According to a media report, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is almost done with 2019 TS inter re-evaluation result process. The link for the same will be uploaded on its website by today evening. The expected time for declaring the TS inter re-evaluation result is 5 pm or later.
The TS intermediate re-evaluation result 2019, TS 12th re-evaluation result 2019 declaration is a process of rechecking the marks gained by candidates in their class 12th board examination which was concluded on March 18.
This year, the TS inter re-evaluation result hold special importance because eight students allegedly committed suicide for not able to clear the intermediate exam in which approximately 9 lakhs students appeared. The Telangana 12 Result 2019 was declared on April 18 and slew of attempt to suicides among non-qualifying student was recorded. Further, in exercising damage control measure, the Telangana government has set up a committee, whose head is T G Venkateswar Rao for enquiring into the gross errors.
