Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TS Intermediate Re-evaluation Result 2019 Likely to be Declared Today at tsbie.cgg.gov.in; How to Check

The TS inter re-evaluation result 2019 will be available at the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education’s official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 16, 2019, 7:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TS Intermediate Re-evaluation Result 2019 Likely to be Declared Today at tsbie.cgg.gov.in; How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
TS Inter Re-evaluation Result 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) is likely to release TS inter re-evaluation result 2019 today May 15 by 5pm or later. The TS inter re-evaluation result 2019 will be available at the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education’s official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Result seekers can access the TS inter re-evaluation result 2019 also at results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

According to a media report, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is almost done with 2019 TS inter re-evaluation result process. The link for the same will be uploaded on its website by today evening. The expected time for declaring the TS inter re-evaluation result is 5 pm or later.

The TS intermediate re-evaluation result 2019, TS 12th re-evaluation result 2019 declaration is a process of rechecking the marks gained by candidates in their class 12th board examination which was concluded on March 18.

This year, the TS inter re-evaluation result hold special importance because eight students allegedly committed suicide for not able to clear the intermediate exam in which approximately 9 lakhs students appeared. The Telangana 12 Result 2019 was declared on April 18 and slew of attempt to suicides among non-qualifying student was recorded. Further, in exercising damage control measure, the Telangana government has set up a committee, whose head is T G Venkateswar Rao for enquiring into the gross errors.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram