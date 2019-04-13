English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TS Intermediate Results 2019: When and Where to Check Your Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year Result
For the academic year 2018-19, the Board of Intermediate Education successfully conducted the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year examination 2019. The Inter I exams were conducted from 27th Feb 2019 to 16th March 2019, and the Inter II exams were conducted from 28 February 2019 to 18th March 2019.
TS Inter Results 2019 | The TSBIE Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will declared the TS Intermediate Results 2019, Telangana Inter Results 2019, Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2019 soon. The TSBIE Telanaga State Board will announce the TS Inter Results 2019, Telangana Intermediate Results 2019 on Telangana board's official website bie.telangana.gov.in and results.ccg.gov.in (http://results.cgg.gov.in/)
Initially, there were speculations that the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education TSBIE wil announce the TS Inter Results 2019, TS Intermediate 1st Year and 2nd Year Results 2019 on April 13, 2019.
The Telangana Inter Results 2019 are expected anytime soon.
Students who are looking for the TS Intermediate results for 1st and 2nd Year can check their TS Inter Results 2019, Telangana Inter Results 2019 on exam results. in (http://www.examresults.net/telangana/inter-result-class-12th/)
How to check your TS Intermediate results 2019:
Step 1: Go to the official website bie.telangana.gov.in and results.ccg.gov.in (http://results.cgg.gov.in/)
Step 2: Look for a link which says TS Inter Result 2019, TS Intermediate Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab "Telangana Intermediate 1st Year Result 2019, Telangana Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2019"
Step 4: Enter your Roll number and other details
Step 5: Click on Submit and wait
Step 6: Download your TSBIE Results 2019 and take a printout for future reference
If the official website takes time to load then students can check their TS Intermediate Result 2019, Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2019 via SMS
GET TS INTERMEDIATE RESULTS 2019 ON SMS - TS INTER RESULT
TS Intermediate Second Year Result 2019 - Inter II Year
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2
REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2
REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - TS Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1
REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1
REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
