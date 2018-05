TS IPASE 2018 Hall Tickets Released at bie.telangana.gov.in; Download Now!

TS IPASE 2018 Hall Tickets have been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). TS IPASE 2018 Hall Tickets have been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on its official website - bie.telangana.gov.in . TSBIE had announced the result of Intermediate exams on 13th April 2018, last month, as per which the overall pass percentage for 1st year was 62.35% and 67.24% for 2nd year students.Candidates who could not clear the examination get a chance to reappear via Telangana Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE). TSBIE is scheduled to begin TS IPASE 2018 examination from Monday, 14th May 2018, next week, and candidates who had registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Tickets now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bie.telangana.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on IPASE May-2018 Hall tickets downloadStep 3 – Click on Hall TicketsStep 4 – Select your respective YearStep 5 – Enter your Hall Ticket No. (Previous/Present) and click on DownloadStep 6 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link – http://exam.bie.telangana.gov.in/HallTickets/Default.html