English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TS IPASE 2018 Hall Tickets Released at bie.telangana.gov.in; Download Now!
TS IPASE 2018 Hall Tickets have been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). TS IPASE 2018 Hall Tickets have been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on its official website bie.telangana.gov.in.
Screen grab of the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).
TS IPASE 2018 Hall Tickets have been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). TS IPASE 2018 Hall Tickets have been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on its official website - bie.telangana.gov.in. TSBIE had announced the result of Intermediate exams on 13th April 2018, last month, as per which the overall pass percentage for 1st year was 62.35% and 67.24% for 2nd year students.
Candidates who could not clear the examination get a chance to reappear via Telangana Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE). TSBIE is scheduled to begin TS IPASE 2018 examination from Monday, 14th May 2018, next week, and candidates who had registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Tickets now:
How to download TS IPASE 2018 Hall Tickets?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bie.telangana.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on IPASE May-2018 Hall tickets download
Step 3 – Click on Hall Tickets
Step 4 – Select your respective Year
Step 5 – Enter your Hall Ticket No. (Previous/Present) and click on Download
Step 6 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link – http://exam.bie.telangana.gov.in/HallTickets/Default.html
Also Watch
Candidates who could not clear the examination get a chance to reappear via Telangana Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE). TSBIE is scheduled to begin TS IPASE 2018 examination from Monday, 14th May 2018, next week, and candidates who had registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Tickets now:
How to download TS IPASE 2018 Hall Tickets?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bie.telangana.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on IPASE May-2018 Hall tickets download
Step 3 – Click on Hall Tickets
Step 4 – Select your respective Year
Step 5 – Enter your Hall Ticket No. (Previous/Present) and click on Download
Step 6 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link – http://exam.bie.telangana.gov.in/HallTickets/Default.html
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Raazi Review: Alia Bhatt Starrer is a Gripping Watch That Keeps You On the Edge
- SC to Hear BCCI Matter on Constitutional Reforms on July 4
- Brazil Defender Dani Alves Ruled Out of the World Cup
- Virender Sehwag Applauds 'Really Special Innings' From Pant on Twitter, Others Join in
- Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 18:9 Display, Dual-Cameras, A 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 10,500