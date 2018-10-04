English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TS Panchayat Secretary Hall Ticket 2018 out at tspri.cgg.gov.in; Download Now, Exam on 10th October 2018
TSPRI aims to fill 9355 vacancies for the post of Junior Panchayat Secretary and is scheduled to organize the Written Examination for TS Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018 on exam on Wednesday, 10th October 2018 in two sessions viz Paper 1 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and Paper 2 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
TS Panchayat Secretary Hall Ticket 2018 has been released by the Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department (TSPRI) on its official website – tspri.cgg.gov.in.
TSPRI aims to fill 9355 vacancies for the post of Junior Panchayat Secretary and is scheduled to organize the Written Examination for TS Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018 on exam on Wednesday, 10th October 2018 in two sessions viz Paper 1 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and Paper 2 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Candidates eligible to appear for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Ticket now:
How to download TS Panchayat Secretary Hall Ticket 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspri.cgg.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the tab that reads, Click Here to Download Hall Ticket for Junior Panchayat Secretary Post
Step 3 – Again click on the ‘Click Here to Download HallTicket’
Step 4 – Enter your Mobile Number and Date of Birth and click on Download
Step 5 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://htno1.tsprrecruitment.in:8081/HallTicket.aspx
TSPRI aims to fill 9355 vacancies for the post of Junior Panchayat Secretary and is scheduled to organize the Written Examination for TS Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018 on exam on Wednesday, 10th October 2018 in two sessions viz Paper 1 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and Paper 2 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Candidates eligible to appear for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Ticket now:
How to download TS Panchayat Secretary Hall Ticket 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspri.cgg.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the tab that reads, Click Here to Download Hall Ticket for Junior Panchayat Secretary Post
Step 3 – Again click on the ‘Click Here to Download HallTicket’
Step 4 – Enter your Mobile Number and Date of Birth and click on Download
Step 5 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://htno1.tsprrecruitment.in:8081/HallTicket.aspx
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Kerala Blasters Look to Continue Winning Run in Opening Home Game Against Mumbai
- 'Sweet Samosas Are Not Samosas': Desi Twitter Questions The Great British Bake-Off
- Tanushree's Allegations Have Been Borne With Intent to Attract Publicity: Vivek Agnihotri
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's What Jasleen's Father Has to Say on Her Breakup With Anup Jalota
- JCB Award for Literature Announces Shortlist, Includes Works by Anuradha Roy, Perumal Murugan and a Surprise
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...