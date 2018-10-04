GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

TS Panchayat Secretary Hall Ticket 2018 out at tspri.cgg.gov.in; Download Now, Exam on 10th October 2018

TSPRI aims to fill 9355 vacancies for the post of Junior Panchayat Secretary and is scheduled to organize the Written Examination for TS Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018 on exam on Wednesday, 10th October 2018 in two sessions viz Paper 1 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and Paper 2 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 4, 2018, 10:32 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TS Panchayat Secretary Hall Ticket 2018 out at tspri.cgg.gov.in; Download Now, Exam on 10th October 2018
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
TS Panchayat Secretary Hall Ticket 2018 has been released by the Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department (TSPRI) on its official website – tspri.cgg.gov.in.

TSPRI aims to fill 9355 vacancies for the post of Junior Panchayat Secretary and is scheduled to organize the Written Examination for TS Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018 on exam on Wednesday, 10th October 2018 in two sessions viz Paper 1 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and Paper 2 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Candidates eligible to appear for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Ticket now:

How to download TS Panchayat Secretary Hall Ticket 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspri.cgg.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the tab that reads, Click Here to Download Hall Ticket for Junior Panchayat Secretary Post
Step 3 – Again click on the ‘Click Here to Download HallTicket’
Step 4 – Enter your Mobile Number and Date of Birth and click on Download
Step 5 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://htno1.tsprrecruitment.in:8081/HallTicket.aspx
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...