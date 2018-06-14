GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TS PGECET 2018 Result Declared at pgecet.tsche.ac.in/, Download Rank Card Now

TS PGECET 2018 Result has been declared by the Osmania University on the official website of Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 14, 2018, 4:12 PM IST
TS PGECET 2018 Result has been declared by the Osmania University on the official website of Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test - pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Osmania University had organized the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) on behalf of TSCHE from 28th May 2018 to 31st May 2018 for GATE/GPAT qualified candidates seeking admissions Regular PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2018-19. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their rank card now:

How to check TS PGECET 2018 Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://pgecet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on Download Rank Card tab
Step 3 – Enter your PGECET Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number and Date of Birth, and click on View Rank Card
Step 4 – Download your Rank Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/TSPGECET/PGECET_GetRankCard.aspx

Candidates must keep their TS PGECET 2018 Rank Cards with them until the Counseling process is completed for various courses offered by Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture And Fine Arts University Hyderabad, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad, Kakatiya University Warangal, Palamuru University Mahabubnagar and Osmania University Hyderabad.

