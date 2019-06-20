TS PGECET Result 2019 Declared by Osmania University at pgecet.tsche.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)
TS PGECET Result 2019 | The result of Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) examination was declared today, June 20 (Thursday).
The TS PGECET Result 2019 or Telangana PGECET Result 2019 was announced by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman T Papi Reddy and Osmania University Vice-Chancellor S Ramachandram. It got published by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in.
All candidates can check their TS PGECET Result 2019 from this alternative portal manabadi.co.in. According to Telangana Today, a total 20,415 candidates filled application forms for TS PGECET 2019 exam, out of this 17,722 exam takers sat for the test. As many as 15,644 have qualified the examination making the qualifying percentage at 88.27 per cent.
How to check TS PGECET 2019 Result
The Telangana PGECET Result 2019 was declared in scorecard format and qualifying candidates are allotted with PGECET 2019 rank. The TS PGECET entrance examination was held from May 28 to May 31 for admission to graduation level pharmacy courses and several postgraduate courses in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy.
Step 1: Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: On homepage spot download Telangana 2019 PGECET Result and click on it
Step 3: Now, enter your roll number, registration number and date of birth and submit the details
Step 4: The TS PGECET Result 2019, Telangana PGECET 2019 Result can be viewed and downloaded
Step 5: Take a printout for further reference of your TS PGECET 2019 Rank Card.
