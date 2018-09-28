GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TS Police Constable Hall Ticket 2018 Download Window Closes Tonight at tslprb.in. Download Now

Updated:September 28, 2018, 5:56 PM IST
Representational photo (PTI)
TS Police Constable Hall Ticket 2018 Download Window is scheduled to close tonight on the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) – tslprb.in. TSLPRB aims to fill a total of 16,925 vacancies for various posts of Police Constables via this mega recruitment drive. Applications for same were invited in the month of June 2018, earlier this year, and an estimated 4.5 lakh candidates have applied online. TSLPRB is scheduled to organize the TS Police Constable Preliminary Exam on Sunday, 30th September 2018 from 10am to 1pm across the state of Telangana. Candidates who had registered for the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) of SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Ticket now:

How to download TS Police Constable Hall Ticket?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.tslprb.in/
Step 2 – Under ‘SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent’ Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’
Step 3 – Enter your Registered Mobile Number and Password to Sign in
Step 4 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout on an A4 size sheet for further reference

Direct Link – https://www.tslprb.in/Account/Login

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the TS Police Constable Hall Ticket 2018 on the exam day. Candidates must take a printout of the same on an A4 size sheet on both sides, preferably in color print. Candidates are also required to affix a passport size photograph at the bottom left corner of the first page. The photograph should be same as was uploaded by the candidate at the time of submitting online application form.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
