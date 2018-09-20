English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TS Police Constable Hall Ticket released at tslprb.in, Download Now, Exam on 30th September 2018
TSLPRB is scheduled to organize the TS Police Constable Preliminary Exam on Sunday, 30th September 2018 from 10am to 1pm across the state of Telangana.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
TS Police Constable Hall Ticket has been released by Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on its official website - tslprb.in.
TSLPRB is scheduled to organize the TS Police Constable Preliminary Exam on Sunday, 30th September 2018 from 10am to 1pm across the state of Telangana.
Candidates who had registered for the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) of SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Ticket on or before 28th September 2018:
How to download TS Police Constable Hall Ticket?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.tslprb.in/
Step 2 – Under ‘SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent’ Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’
Step 3 – Enter your Registered Mobile Number and Password to Sign in
Step 4 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link – https://www.tslprb.in/Account/Login
The official website is currently slow to respond thereby candidates must be patient while accessing the same. Candidates facing issue with download of their Hall Ticket can raise a query at support@tslprb.in or call at TSLPRB helplines - 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.
TSLPRB is scheduled to organize the TS Police Constable Preliminary Exam on Sunday, 30th September 2018 from 10am to 1pm across the state of Telangana.
Candidates who had registered for the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) of SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Ticket on or before 28th September 2018:
How to download TS Police Constable Hall Ticket?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.tslprb.in/
Step 2 – Under ‘SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent’ Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’
Step 3 – Enter your Registered Mobile Number and Password to Sign in
Step 4 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link – https://www.tslprb.in/Account/Login
The official website is currently slow to respond thereby candidates must be patient while accessing the same. Candidates facing issue with download of their Hall Ticket can raise a query at support@tslprb.in or call at TSLPRB helplines - 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli Confirm Their Relationship on the Sets of Indian Idol 10; See Pic
- 'Would You Worship a Donkey or Elephant?' Republican Party Draws Flak for Ganesh Chaturthi Ad
- Bleeding Flyers Screamed and Cried But Jet Airways Crew 'Made No Apology or Announcement'
- Jeep Compass Limited Plus Launched in India for Rs 21.07 Lakh, Gets Sunroof
- OnePlus Among Top 5 Premium Android OEMs in Q2 2018: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...