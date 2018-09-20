GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TS Police Constable Hall Ticket released at tslprb.in, Download Now, Exam on 30th September 2018

TSLPRB is scheduled to organize the TS Police Constable Preliminary Exam on Sunday, 30th September 2018 from 10am to 1pm across the state of Telangana.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 20, 2018, 12:15 PM IST
TS Police Constable Hall Ticket released at tslprb.in, Download Now, Exam on 30th September 2018
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
TS Police Constable Hall Ticket has been released by Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on its official website - tslprb.in.

Candidates who had registered for the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) of SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Ticket on or before 28th September 2018:

How to download TS Police Constable Hall Ticket?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.tslprb.in/
Step 2 – Under ‘SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent’ Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’
Step 3 – Enter your Registered Mobile Number and Password to Sign in
Step 4 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link – https://www.tslprb.in/Account/Login

The official website is currently slow to respond thereby candidates must be patient while accessing the same. Candidates facing issue with download of their Hall Ticket can raise a query at support@tslprb.in or call at TSLPRB helplines - 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.
