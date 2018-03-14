GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo

LIVE Bye-Election Results 2018

Live Blog [+]
»
1-min read

TS POLYCET 2018 Registration Begins at polycetts.nic.in, Apply Before 11th April 2018, 5PM

Candidates seeking admissions to the Polytechnic Diploma programmes in the state’s government, aided, private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics in private unaided engineering colleges, must apply for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2018 on or before 11th April 2018, 5PM.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 14, 2018, 5:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TS POLYCET 2018 Registration Begins at polycetts.nic.in, Apply Before 11th April 2018, 5PM
Image for representation only.
TS POLYCET 2018 Registration has begun today on the official website of State Board Of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad - polycetts.nic.in

Candidates seeking admissions to the Polytechnic Diploma programmes in the state’s government, aided, private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics in private unaided engineering colleges, must apply for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2018 on or before 11th April 2018, 5PM. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below to apply online:

How to apply for TS POLYCET 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://polycetts.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘File Application’ given in the top menu bar
Step 3 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://polycetts.nic.in/appl_form.aspx

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be an SSC Pass or equivalent from a recognized board of school education.
S/he must belong to Telangana state.
There is no age limit to apply for the POLYCET 2018.
Candidates awaiting their result or appearing for SSC Examination March-April 2018 are also eligible to apply for TS POLYCET 2018.
Candidates can read through the POLYCET-2018 Booklet and download the detailed notification.

TS POLYCET 2018 - Important Dates:
Application Process Begins – 14th March 2018
Application Process Ends – 11th April 2018, 5PM
TS POLYCET 2018 Exam – 21st April 2018, 11AM to 1PM
TS POLYCET 2018 Result – 28th April 2018 (Tentative)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES