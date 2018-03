TS POLYCET 2018 Registration Begins at polycetts.nic.in, Apply Before 11th April 2018, 5PM

TS POLYCET 2018 Registration has begun today on the official website of State Board Of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad - polycetts.nic.in Candidates seeking admissions to the Polytechnic Diploma programmes in the state’s government, aided, private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics in private unaided engineering colleges, must apply for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2018 on or before 11th April 2018, 5PM. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below to apply online:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://polycetts.nic.in Step 2 – Click on ‘File Application’ given in the top menu barStep 3 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://polycetts.nic.in/appl_form.aspx The applicant must be an SSC Pass or equivalent from a recognized board of school education.S/he must belong to Telangana state.There is no age limit to apply for the POLYCET 2018.Candidates awaiting their result or appearing for SSC Examination March-April 2018 are also eligible to apply for TS POLYCET 2018.Candidates can read through the POLYCET-2018 Booklet and download the detailed notification.Application Process Begins – 14th March 2018Application Process Ends – 11th April 2018, 5PMTS POLYCET 2018 Exam – 21st April 2018, 11AM to 1PMTS POLYCET 2018 Result – 28th April 2018 (Tentative)