TS POLYCET 2018 Result declared at polycetts.nic.in; Check Now!

TS POLYCET 2018 Result has been declared on the official website of Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training - polycetts.nic.in. ‘Candidates can download Rank Card for POLYCET-2018’ read the official notification. The TS POLYCET 2018 result is delayed by 3 days and was scheduled to be released on 28th April 2018, last week. Candidates awaiting their result can follow the instructions below and download their TS POLYCET 2018 Result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://polycetts.nic.in Step 2 – Click on POLCYCET Results tabStep 3 – Enter your TSPOLYCET- 2018 Hall Ticket Number and click on View RankcardStep 4 – Download your Rank Card and take a printout for further referenceTS POLYCET 2018 exam was organized on 21st April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to Polytechnic Diploma programmes in the state’s government, aided, private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics in private unaided engineering colleges of the state of Telangana. There are a total of 53590 seats available for seat allotment and the counseling is expected to begin soon.