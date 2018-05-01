GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TS POLYCET 2018 Result declared at polycetts.nic.in; Check Now!

TS POLYCET 2018 Result has been declared on the official website of Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training - polycetts.nic.in. ‘Candidates can download Rank Card for POLYCET-2018’ read the official notification. The TS POLYCET 2018 result is delayed by 3 days and was scheduled to be released on 28th April 2018, last week.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 1, 2018, 8:59 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of TS Polycet.
TS POLYCET 2018 Result has been declared on the official website of Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training - polycetts.nic.in. ‘Candidates can download Rank Card for POLYCET-2018’ read the official notification. The TS POLYCET 2018 result is delayed by 3 days and was scheduled to be released on 28th April 2018, last week. Candidates awaiting their result can follow the instructions below and download their TS POLYCET 2018 Result now:

How to check TS POLYCET Result 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://polycetts.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on POLCYCET Results tab
Step 3 – Enter your TSPOLYCET- 2018 Hall Ticket Number and click on View Rankcard
Step 4 – Download your Rank Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://polycetts.nic.in/rank_card.aspx
TS POLYCET 2018 exam was organized on 21st April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to Polytechnic Diploma programmes in the state’s government, aided, private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics in private unaided engineering colleges of the state of Telangana. There are a total of 53590 seats available for seat allotment and the counseling is expected to begin soon.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
