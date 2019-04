TS POLYCET Result 2019: SBTET Likely to Declare Results Shortly at polycetts.nic.in

The State Board of Technical Education and Training of Telangana (SBTET) has not yet released TS POLYCET result 2019, which was scheduled on April 24. The TS POLYCET Result 2019 can be checked at polycetts.nic.in . Even, information regarding the cause of delay, the new or expected date for 2019 TS POLYCET result is not communicated by the State Board of Technical Education and Training of Telangana SBTET on its official website.However, it is expected that TS POLYCET 2019 Result will be declared anytime soon in online mode at polycetts.nic.in and result seekers should keep checking the SBTET homepage frequently.Follow the below steps for downloading your TS POLYCET Result 2019 while keeping details like roll number, registration number, center code, date of birth handy-Step 1: Visit the official website polycetts.nic.in Step 2: Look for a tab that says TS POLYCET Result 2019Step 2: Click on the ‘2019 TS POLYCET Results’ URL and you will be directed on new window asking your detailsStep 3: Enter the required details and click on ‘Submit’ button.Step 4: Your ‘TS POLYCET Result 2019’ can now be downloaded and will be displayed.The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) exam was held on April 16. The Telangana State Board has already released the official answer key.Post TS POLYCET result 2019 declaration, a master merit list will be published. Qualifying candidates will participate in admission-counselling round and they will be allotted admission for pursuing undergraduate technical courses at any government, aided, private unaided polytechnic institutes located in Telangana state.