English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TS POLYCET Result 2019: SBTET Results Declared at polycetts.nic.in; How to Check
The TS POLYCET 2019 Result declared in online mode at polycetts.nic.in
Image for Representation
Loading...
TS POLYCET Result 2019 | The State Board of Technical Education and Training of Telangana (SBTET) has released TS POLYCET result 2019. The TS POLYCET Result 2019 can be checked at polycetts.nic.in. Even, information regarding the cause of delay, the new or expected date for 2019 TS POLYCET result is not communicated by the State Board of Technical Education and Training of Telangana SBTET on its official website.
The TS POLYCET 2019 Result declared anytime soon in online mode at polycetts.nic.in and result seekers should keep checking the SBTET homepage frequently.
TS POLYCET Result 2019: Simple Steps To Check Your Score Card
Follow the below steps for downloading your TS POLYCET Result 2019 while keeping details like roll number, registration number, center code, date of birth handy-
Step 1: Visit the official website polycetts.nic.in
Step 2: Look for a tab that says TS POLYCET Result 2019
Step 2: Click on the ‘2019 TS POLYCET Results’ URL and you will be directed on new window asking your details
Step 3: Enter the required details and click on ‘Submit’ button.
Step 4: Your ‘TS POLYCET Result 2019’ can now be downloaded and will be displayed.
The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) exam was held on April 16. The Telangana State Board has already released the official answer key.
Post TS POLYCET result 2019 declaration, a master merit list will be published. Qualifying candidates will participate in admission-counselling round and they will be allotted admission for pursuing undergraduate technical courses at any government, aided, private unaided polytechnic institutes located in Telangana state.
The TS POLYCET 2019 Result declared anytime soon in online mode at polycetts.nic.in and result seekers should keep checking the SBTET homepage frequently.
TS POLYCET Result 2019: Simple Steps To Check Your Score Card
Follow the below steps for downloading your TS POLYCET Result 2019 while keeping details like roll number, registration number, center code, date of birth handy-
Step 1: Visit the official website polycetts.nic.in
Step 2: Look for a tab that says TS POLYCET Result 2019
Step 2: Click on the ‘2019 TS POLYCET Results’ URL and you will be directed on new window asking your details
Step 3: Enter the required details and click on ‘Submit’ button.
Step 4: Your ‘TS POLYCET Result 2019’ can now be downloaded and will be displayed.
The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) exam was held on April 16. The Telangana State Board has already released the official answer key.
Post TS POLYCET result 2019 declaration, a master merit list will be published. Qualifying candidates will participate in admission-counselling round and they will be allotted admission for pursuing undergraduate technical courses at any government, aided, private unaided polytechnic institutes located in Telangana state.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni Misses MI Clash Due to Fever
- I Fell Apart, Says Sameera Reddy on Post-Pregnancy Weight
- Confirmed | Upcoming Toyota-Badged Baleno to be Called Glanza, Teaser Video Out
- Avengers Endgame: This is What Happens When You Type 'Thanos' on Google
- People are Losing their Minds Over this Extremely Frustrating Internet Challenge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results