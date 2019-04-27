Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TS POLYCET Result 2019: SBTET Results Declared at polycetts.nic.in; How to Check

The TS POLYCET 2019 Result declared in online mode at polycetts.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:April 27, 2019, 7:17 AM IST
TS POLYCET Result 2019: SBTET Results Declared at polycetts.nic.in; How to Check
Image for Representation
TS POLYCET Result 2019 | The State Board of Technical Education and Training of Telangana (SBTET) has released TS POLYCET result 2019. The TS POLYCET Result 2019 can be checked at polycetts.nic.in. Even, information regarding the cause of delay, the new or expected date for 2019 TS POLYCET result is not communicated by the State Board of Technical Education and Training of Telangana SBTET on its official website.

The TS POLYCET 2019 Result declared anytime soon in online mode at polycetts.nic.in and result seekers should keep checking the SBTET homepage frequently.

TS POLYCET Result 2019: Simple Steps To Check Your Score Card

Follow the below steps for downloading your TS POLYCET Result 2019 while keeping details like roll number, registration number, center code, date of birth handy-

Step 1: Visit the official website polycetts.nic.in
Step 2: Look for a tab that says TS POLYCET Result 2019
Step 2: Click on the ‘2019 TS POLYCET Results’ URL and you will be directed on new window asking your details
Step 3: Enter the required details and click on ‘Submit’ button.
Step 4: Your ‘TS POLYCET Result 2019’ can now be downloaded and will be displayed.

The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) exam was held on April 16. The Telangana State Board has already released the official answer key.

Post TS POLYCET result 2019 declaration, a master merit list will be published. Qualifying candidates will participate in admission-counselling round and they will be allotted admission for pursuing undergraduate technical courses at any government, aided, private unaided polytechnic institutes located in Telangana state.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Also Watch

