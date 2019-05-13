Take the pledge to vote

TS SSC Result 2019 Declared: Telangana Board Announced Manabadi Class 10 Results at bse.telangana.gov.in

The TS SSC Class 10 result 2019 released by the Telangana Board (TSBSE) on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 13, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
TS SSC Result 2019 Declared: Telangana Board Announced Manabadi Class 10 Results at bse.telangana.gov.in
TS SSC Result 2019 | The TS SSC result 2019 or the Telangana 10th Result 2019 declared by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE). The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education TSBSE successfully conducted the class 10th board examination in Telangana State for the academic session 2018-2019 has published the Telangana 10th result 2019, Telangana SSC Result 2019 on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in. Students who were waiting for the release of Telangana 10th Result or the TS SSC result 2019 can download their score and mark obtained in the Telangana Board Examination, which was conducted between March and April months, from the TSBSE’s official website.




Telangana 10th Result 2019 Statistics:

Top Districts​:

Jagtial: 99.73%
Sidipeta: 92.33%
Karimnagar: 98.3%
Last is Hyderabad

Pass Percentage:

Overall: 92.43%
Girls: 94.3%
Boys: 93.68%

Telangana 10th Result 2019: How to Download

Keep your admit card handy as it contains essential details required for checking your Telangana SSC Result 2019.

1. Log in to the TSBSE ‘s official website bse.telangana.gov.in
2. Click on Telangana 10th result 2019 tab
3. Enter the required details and click on submit tab to get your TS 10th Result 2019
4. Your TS SSC result 2019 or Telangana 10th result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
5. Download and keep its print-out.

Apart from the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education’s official website, the 2019 TS SSC result is also available at alternative websites

1. examresults.net
2- indiaresults.com

Here, candidates can download their scorecard and result in online format. Further, the Telangana 10th result 2019 is also available in SMS format. From your phone send the below code-

TS10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

For the previous 2017-2018 academic batch, a total of 5,38,867 candidates took the exam and the passing percentage was 83.78%
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

