TS SSC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Telangana Board to Release Manabadi 10th Results Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Result 2019 Live Updates: The Telangana Board is set to announce the TS SSC Result 2019 today at 11:30am, which can be checked either online or by SMS services on your phone. In Telangana, the Manabadi 10th result or the Telangana SSC results will be released on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) at bse.telangana.gov.in. The Telangana Board students must await their Manabadi TS SSC result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.
May 13, 2019 9:23 am (IST)
What to Check on TS SSC Scorecard | As soon as the TS SSC Result 2019 is declared, students are advised to minutely check the following details on the scorecard:
Name of the Student
Hall Ticket Number/Roll Number
Class of the Student
Internal Grade
Subjects and Marks scored in them
Grades Obtained
CGPA
Result status i.e. Pass or Fail
The TS SSC Class 10 result 2019 will be released tomorrow by the Telangana Board (TSBSE) on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.
May 13, 2019 9:03 am (IST)
A look at the 208 TS SSC Result statistics
May 13, 2019 8:45 am (IST)
5.5 Lakh Students Await Telangana 10th Results | Around 6.5 lakh students from Telangana who had appeared for the Class 10 exams will receive their TS SSC Result 2019 today at 11:30am. Last year, the total number of students were 5,33,701.
May 13, 2019 8:29 am (IST)
Telangana Board Conducts TS SSC Exam | The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the Telangana Board SSC exams and the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th standard boards.
May 13, 2019 8:28 am (IST)
The State Board of Telangana, i.e. Telangana Board is divided into two sub-divisions as per the examinations they conduct.
May 13, 2019 7:54 am (IST)
Alternative Websites to Check TS SSC Result 2019 | As a result of heavy traffic, the official website is expected to crash. But, students can check the Telangana 10th result 2019 or the TS SSC results on other websites alternatively and they are: examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
May 13, 2019 7:50 am (IST)
Manabadi TS SSC Result 2019: Check via SMS | Students can check their Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2019 via SMS service
GET TS 10th RESULTS 2019 ON SMS
SMS - TS10REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263
May 13, 2019 7:48 am (IST)
Manabadi 10th Result Can be Downloaded, Checked via SMS | Once the results are declared, students who had taken the SSC examination can download their Manabadi 10th result and keep a print-out of it for future use. The TS SSC result 2019 can also be checked via SMS.
May 13, 2019 7:46 am (IST)
Official Links for TS SSC Result 2019 | The Manabadi class 10 results or the Telangana class 10 results will be released by the Telangana Board (TSBSE ) on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in
May 13, 2019 7:45 am (IST)
TS SSC Result 2019 Today | The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education, which is known by its acronym TSBSE, will announce the results for the TS SSC examination today. The TS SSC result 2019 or the Telangana Board class 10 results will be declared today at 11:30am,
News18 Illustration/ Mir Suhail.
As soon as the Telangana SSC Result 2019 is declared online, students can also download their scorecard namely at these below-mentioned result websites: