TS SSC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Telangana Board to Release Manabadi 10th Results Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

May 13, 2019 9:23 am (IST)

What to Check on TS SSC Scorecard | As soon as the TS SSC Result 2019 is declared, students are advised to minutely check the following details on the scorecard:

Name of the Student

Hall Ticket Number/Roll Number

Class of the Student

Internal Grade

Subjects and Marks scored in them

Grades Obtained

CGPA

Result status i.e. Pass or Fail