TS SSC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Telangana Released Manabadi 10th Results at bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link

Event Highlights
- 8% Increase in Pass Percentage
- TS SSC Result 2019 Announced
- Telangana SSC Result: Revaluation Process
- TS SSC Result 2019 Shortly
- Press Conference to Begin Shortly
- Check TS SSC Result via Phone Call
- Directly Check TS SSC Result Here
- Criteria for Passing TS SSC Exam
- What to Check on TS SSC Scorecard
- 2018 TS SSC Result Statistics
- 5.5 Lakh Pupils Await TS SSC Results
- Telangana Board Holds TS SSC Exam
- Other Webites to Check TS SSC Results
- Manabadi TS SSC Result: Check via SMS
- Official Links for TS SSC Result 2019
- TS SSC Result 2019 Today
CLICK TO READ | Telangana SSC Result 2019: Admission for Intermediate 1st Year to Start from May 21
The TS SSC Class 10 result 2019 will be released by the Telangana Board (TSBSE) on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.
CLICK TO READ | Telangana 10th Result 2019: Manabadi TS SSC Results to be Out Shortly at bse.telangana.gov.in; How to Check
The Manabadi class 10 results or the Telangana class 10 results will shortly be released by the Telangana Board (TSBSE ) on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in
CLICK TO READ | TS SSC Result 2019: Telangana 10th Results to be Announced Shortly at bse.telangana.gov.in; Where to Check
The TS SSC Result 2019 or the Telangana Class 10 results will be released by the TSBSE shortly on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in.
2125 Schools in Telangana Recorded 100% Pass in SSC Result | In 2018, while 21 schools in the State had zero result, a total of 2125 schools had 100% result. Jagtial district had the highest pass percentage and Adilabad district has the least pass percentage. Jagtial district students had fared well in inter results as well.
Last Year, 21 Schools Registered Zero Pass Percentage | In 2018, a total of 21 schools had registered zero pass percentage among which were 11 private schools. BC Welfare School had the highest pass percentage 96.18 followed by Telangana State Residential, Telangana State Model Schools, Social Welfare Schools and Private Schools.
Check TS SSC Result via Phone Call | Apart from releasing the result online and on mobile applications, the Telangana Board will also make the TS SSC result 2019 available on Phone Calls through IVRS Service. To check result via Phone Call, students need to follow these steps:
— Students need dial 1100 from any BSNL landline phone (Only for Telangana State)
— Other Students can dial 1800 425 1110 from any landline / mobile phones
Criteria for Passing Manabadi TS SSC Exam | In order to clear the SSC Exam, students need to score a minimum of 35% marks in each subject. Students also need to score at least 28 marks out of 80 marks in the theory papers to clear the exam. The marks scored in formative assignments or practical internal tests will be added to the score later on.
What to Check on TS SSC Scorecard | As soon as the TS SSC Result 2019 is declared, students are advised to minutely check the following details on the scorecard:
Name of the Student
Hall Ticket Number/Roll Number
Class of the Student
Internal Grade
Subjects and Marks scored in them
Grades Obtained
CGPA
Result status i.e. Pass or Fail
CLICK TO READ | TS SSC Result 2019: Telangana Board to Announce Class 10 Results Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in; Details
The TS SSC Class 10 result 2019 will be released tomorrow by the Telangana Board (TSBSE) on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.
Alternative Websites to Check TS SSC Result 2019 | As a result of heavy traffic, the official website is expected to crash. But, students can check the Telangana 10th result 2019 or the TS SSC results on other websites alternatively and they are: examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
(Image: News18.com)
As soon as the Telangana SSC Result 2019 is declared online, students can also download their scorecard namely at these below-mentioned result websites:
examresults.net
indiaresults.com
The Telangana Board of Secondary Education had conducted the SSC Class 10 examination for the academic year 2018-19 from March 16 - April 2, 2019.
Telangana 10th Result 2019 Statistics:
Top Districts:
Jagtial: 99.73%
Sidipeta: 92.33%
Karimnagar: 98.3%
Last is Hyderabad
Pass Percentage:
Overall: 92.43%
Girls: 94.3%
Boys: 93.68%
Telangana SSC Result 2019: How to Check via SMS
Students can check their Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2019 via SMS service
GET TS 10th RESULTS 2019 ON SMS
SMS - TS10
Steps to check Telangana SSC Result 2019
Step 1: Click on the TSBSE ‘s official website bse.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: Click on tab reading 2019 TS SSC result or Telangana 10th result 2019
Step 3: On the candidate login window, fill in the required details and click on the submit tab
Step 4: Your TS SSC result 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the soft copy and keep a print-out for future reference.
Last year, a total of 5,38,867 candidates had appeared in the Telangana board class 10 examination and 83.78% of them cleared.
-
12 May, 2019 | Germany in Belgium BEL vs GER 133/620.0 overs /oversGermany beat Belgium by 6 wickets
-
11 May, 2019 | Germany in Belgium GER vs BEL 144/620.0 overs /oversGermany beat Belgium by 57 runs
-
12 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs CSK 149/820.0 overs 148/720.0 oversMumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
-
11 May, 2019 | Germany in Belgium GER vs BEL 128/720.0 overs /oversGermany beat Belgium by 9 runs
-
11 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England ENG vs PAK 373/350.0 overs 361/750.0 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 12 runs