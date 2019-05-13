TS SSC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Telangana to Release Manabadi 10th Results Shortly at bse.telangana.gov.in

May 13, 2019 10:31 am (IST)

Check TS SSC Result via Phone Call | Apart from releasing the result online and on mobile applications, the Telangana Board will also make the TS SSC result 2019 available on Phone Calls through IVRS Service. To check result via Phone Call, students need to follow these steps:

— Students need dial 1100 from any BSNL landline phone (Only for Telangana State)

— Other Students can dial 1800 425 1110 from any landline / mobile phones