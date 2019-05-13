TS SSC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Telangana to Release Manabadi 10th Results Shortly at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Result 2019: The Telangana Board is set to announce the TS SSC Result 2019 today at 11:30am, which can be checked either online or by SMS services on your phone. In Telangana, the Manabadi 10th result or the Telangana SSC results will be released on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) at bse.telangana.gov.in. The Telangana Board students must await their Manabadi TS SSC result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.
The Manabadi class 10 results or the Telangana class 10 results will shortly be released by the Telangana Board (TSBSE ) on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in
May 13, 2019 11:05 am (IST)
TS SSC Result 2019 Shortly | In Telangana, the TS SSC result 2019 or the Telangana 10th result 2019 will be announced by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) shortly.
May 13, 2019 10:49 am (IST)
Press Conference to Begin Shortly | As over five lakh students are frantically waiting for their TS SSC result 2019, the Telangana Board officials are yet to arrive for the press conference during which the Manabadi class 10 results will be announeced.
The TS SSC Result 2019 or the Telangana Class 10 results will be released by the TSBSE shortly on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in.
May 13, 2019 10:36 am (IST)
2125 Schools in Telangana Recorded 100% Pass in SSC Result | In 2018, while 21 schools in the State had zero result, a total of 2125 schools had 100% result. Jagtial district had the highest pass percentage and Adilabad district has the least pass percentage. Jagtial district students had fared well in inter results as well.
May 13, 2019 10:34 am (IST)
Last Year, 21 Schools Registered Zero Pass Percentage | In 2018, a total of 21 schools had registered zero pass percentage among which were 11 private schools. BC Welfare School had the highest pass percentage 96.18 followed by Telangana State Residential, Telangana State Model Schools, Social Welfare Schools and Private Schools.
May 13, 2019 10:31 am (IST)
Check TS SSC Result via Phone Call | Apart from releasing the result online and on mobile applications, the Telangana Board will also make the TS SSC result 2019 available on Phone Calls through IVRS Service. To check result via Phone Call, students need to follow these steps:
— Students need dial 1100 from any BSNL landline phone (Only for Telangana State)
— Other Students can dial 1800 425 1110 from any landline / mobile phones
May 13, 2019 10:07 am (IST)
Check TS SSC Result 2019 Directly on News18 | In Telangana, students can directly check their class 10 examination result on News18 directly as we are hosting website. Fill in the required slots with the credentials below and get your TS SSC Result on screen.
May 13, 2019 9:54 am (IST)
Criteria for Passing Manabadi TS SSC Exam | In order to clear the SSC Exam, students need to score a minimum of 35% marks in each subject. Students also need to score at least 28 marks out of 80 marks in the theory papers to clear the exam. The marks scored in formative assignments or practical internal tests will be added to the score later on.
May 13, 2019 9:23 am (IST)
What to Check on TS SSC Scorecard | As soon as the TS SSC Result 2019 is declared, students are advised to minutely check the following details on the scorecard:
Name of the Student
Hall Ticket Number/Roll Number
Class of the Student
Internal Grade
Subjects and Marks scored in them
Grades Obtained
CGPA
Result status i.e. Pass or Fail
The TS SSC Class 10 result 2019 will be released tomorrow by the Telangana Board (TSBSE) on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.
May 13, 2019 9:03 am (IST)
A look at the 208 TS SSC Result statistics
May 13, 2019 8:45 am (IST)
5.5 Lakh Students Await Telangana 10th Results | Around 6.5 lakh students from Telangana who had appeared for the Class 10 exams will receive their TS SSC Result 2019 today at 11:30am. Last year, the total number of students were 5,33,701.
May 13, 2019 8:29 am (IST)
Telangana Board Conducts TS SSC Exam | The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the Telangana Board SSC exams and the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th standard boards.
May 13, 2019 8:28 am (IST)
The State Board of Telangana, i.e. Telangana Board is divided into two sub-divisions as per the examinations they conduct.
May 13, 2019 7:54 am (IST)
Alternative Websites to Check TS SSC Result 2019 | As a result of heavy traffic, the official website is expected to crash. But, students can check the Telangana 10th result 2019 or the TS SSC results on other websites alternatively and they are: examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
May 13, 2019 7:50 am (IST)
Manabadi TS SSC Result 2019: Check via SMS | Students can check their Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2019 via SMS service
GET TS 10th RESULTS 2019 ON SMS
SMS - TS10REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263
May 13, 2019 7:48 am (IST)
Manabadi 10th Result Can be Downloaded, Checked via SMS | Once the results are declared, students who had taken the SSC examination can download their Manabadi 10th result and keep a print-out of it for future use. The TS SSC result 2019 can also be checked via SMS.
May 13, 2019 7:46 am (IST)
Official Links for TS SSC Result 2019 | The Manabadi class 10 results or the Telangana class 10 results will be released by the Telangana Board (TSBSE ) on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in
May 13, 2019 7:45 am (IST)
TS SSC Result 2019 Today | The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education, which is known by its acronym TSBSE, will announce the results for the TS SSC examination today. The TS SSC result 2019 or the Telangana Board class 10 results will be declared today at 11:30am,
News18 Illustration/ Mir Suhail.
As soon as the Telangana SSC Result 2019 is declared online, students can also download their scorecard namely at these below-mentioned result websites: