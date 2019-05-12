English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TS SSC Result 2019: Telangana 10th Results to be Declared Tomorrow at 11:30am at bse.telangana.gov.in; Details
The TS SSC Result 2019 or the Telangana Class 10 results will be released by the TSBIE tomorrow on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in.
TS SSC Result 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) is all set to declare the TS SSC result 2019 or the Telangana Class 10 results tomorrow (May 13) at 11.30 am. The official body for conducting the Class 10 board examination, Telangana State Board of Secondary Education, will officially release the Telangana SSC Result on its website bse.telangana.gov.in. In Telangana, students should be ready for the TS SSC result 2019 and keep their admit cards/hall tickets handy or note down the important information required for checking the Telangana class 10 results such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details.
The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination (TS 10th exam) for the academic year 2018-19 from 16 March 2019 - 2 April, 2019. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is responsible for conducting the Class 10th examination, which is conducted on the state level, just like most of the state boards in the country. In 2019, the TS SSC time table was released by Board of Secondary Education located in Hyderabad, the capital of the state. Students are requested to follow the below mentioned steps to check your TS Class 10th result 2019.
Steps to check Telangana SSC Result 2019
Step 1: Click on the TSBSE ‘s official website bse.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: Click on tab reading 2019 TS SSC result or Telangana 10th result 2019
Step 3: On the candidate login window, fill in the required details and click on the submit tab
Step 4: Your TS SSC result 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the soft copy and keep a print-out for future reference.
More websites to check your Telangana Board 10th Result 2019:
As soon as the Telangana SSC Result 2019 SSC is declared online, candidates can also download their scorecard namely at these below-mentioned result websites-
examresults.net
indiaresults.com
To know your TS Class 10th scores through SMS:
Type on your phone - TS10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263
Soon you will get a message containing your scores and TS SSC Class 10 Result.
The Telangana board examination for class 10 for the academic year 2018-2019 was held from March 16 to April 2. For the previous 2017-2018 session, a total of 5,38,867 candidates took the exam and the passing percantage stood at 83.78%.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
