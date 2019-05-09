English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TS SSC Result 2019: Telangana Board Class 10 Results Likely to be Announced Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
The TS SSC Class 10 result 2019 will be released by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education or the TSBSE on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.
TS SSC result 2019 | In Telangana, the TS SSC result 2019 or the Telangana 10th result 2019 will likely be announced by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) either today or tomorrow. The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education or the TSBSE will release the TS SSC result 2019 or the Telanagana 10th result 2019 on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The Telangana SSC class 10 result 2019 can also be out on May 7 as there is no official confirmation from the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE). Therefore, students must be ready with their TS SSC admit cards to quickly find their TS class 10 result 2019 as soon as it is uploaded in the official website.
The Telangana Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination (TS 10th exam) for the academic year 2018-19 from March 16 2019 to April 2, 2019. The Board will declared the Telangana Board SSC Result 2019 on the official website (bse.telangana.gov.in) of the Telangana Board and students can also check their TS Class 10 results 2019 on examresults.net.
Last year, that is in 2018, out of 5,38,867 total students, 83.78% passed the TS SSC result 2019. The Telangana 10th exam was cleared by 85.14% girls and 82.46% boys in 2018. The State Board of Telangana, i.e. Telangana Board is divided into two sub-divisions as per the examinations they conduct. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the Telangana Board SSC exams and the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th standard boards.
The Telangana Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination (TS 10th exam) for the academic year 2018-19 from March 16 2019 to April 2, 2019. The Board will declared the Telangana Board SSC Result 2019 on the official website (bse.telangana.gov.in) of the Telangana Board and students can also check their TS Class 10 results 2019 on examresults.net.
TS SSC Class 10 Result 2019: How to Check
Step 1. Log in to official website of the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) at bse.telangana.gov.in
Step 2. Now, fill in the required details in the slots. Then, Submit.
Step 3. Your TS SSC result 2019 will appear on the screen.
Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out of it.
Get your Telangana SSC Results 2019 via SMS
GET YOUR GET TS SSC RESULTS 2019 ON SMS
SMS - TS10
Last year, that is in 2018, out of 5,38,867 total students, 83.78% passed the TS SSC result 2019. The Telangana 10th exam was cleared by 85.14% girls and 82.46% boys in 2018. The State Board of Telangana, i.e. Telangana Board is divided into two sub-divisions as per the examinations they conduct. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the Telangana Board SSC exams and the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th standard boards.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
