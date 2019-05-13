English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TS SSC Result 2019: Telangana Board to Declare Class 10 Results Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in; Details
The TS SSC Class 10 result 2019 will be released today by the Telangana Board (TSBSE) on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.
TS SSC result 2019 | In Telangana, the TS SSC result 2019 or the Telangana 10th result 2019 will be announced by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) soon. The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education or the TSBSE will release the TS SSC result 2019 or the Telangana 10th result 2019 on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The Telangana SSC class 10 result 2019 will be out on Monday, the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) confirmed. Therefore, students must be ready with their TS SSC admit cards to quickly find their TS class 10 result 2019 as soon as it is uploaded in the official website.
The Telangana Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination (TS 10th exam) for the academic year 2018-19 from March 16 2019 to April 2, 2019. The Board will declared the Telangana Board SSC Result 2019 on the official website (bse.telangana.gov.in) of the Telangana Board and students can also check their TS Class 10 results 2019 on examresults.net.
TS SSC Class 10 Result 2019: How to Check
Step 1. Log in to official website of the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) at bse.telangana.gov.in
Step 2. Now, fill in the required details in the slots. Then, Submit.
Step 3. Your TS SSC result 2019 will appear on the screen.
Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out of it.
Get your Telangana SSC Results 2019 via SMS
SMS - TS10
Last year, that is in 2018, out of 5,38,867 total students, 83.78% passed the TS SSC result 2019. The Telangana 10th exam was cleared by 85.14% girls and 82.46% boys in 2018. The State Board of Telangana, i.e. Telangana Board is divided into two sub-divisions as per the examinations they conduct. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the Telangana Board SSC exams and the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th standard boards.
