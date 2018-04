TS SSC Results Telangana Class 10 to be Announced on April 27 at 10 am on bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education, also known as the Directorate of Government Examinations, will declare the TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 on April 27 at 10 am. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will release the Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 or Telangana Class 10 Result 2018 on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in The Telangana Board of Secondary Education, also known as the Directorate of Government Examinations, Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana conducted the TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 from March 15 to April 2, 2018. Students can also check their results on examresults.net/telangana and results.nic.in Step 1: Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in Step 2: Look for the link which says TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your Telangana Class 10 Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other detailsStep 5: Click on SubmitStep 6: Download and take a print out of your TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 - Telangana SSC Results 2018 via SMSSMS - TS10 ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263In 2018, a total of 5,33,701 students appeared for Telangana Board of Secondary Education's Class 10 examination at various examination centers across the state.