TS SSC Results Telangana Class 10 to be Announced on April 27 at 7 pm on bse.telangana.gov.in
The Telangana Board of Secondary Education, also known as the Directorate of Government Examinations, Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana conducted the TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 from March 15 to April 2, 2018. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will release the Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 or Telangana Class 10 Result 2018 on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
The Telangana Board of Secondary Education, also known as the Directorate of Government Examinations, will declare the TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 on April 27 at 7 pm. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will release the Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 or Telangana Class 10 Result 2018 on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in.
The Telangana Board of Secondary Education, also known as the Directorate of Government Examinations, Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana conducted the TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 from March 15 to April 2, 2018. Students can also check their results on examresults.net/telangana and results.nic.in
Steps to check the TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018, students need to follow the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your Telangana Class 10 Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other details
Step 5: Click on Submit
Step 6: Download and take a print out of your TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018
Students can also get their TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:
TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 - Telangana SSC Results 2018 via SMS
SMS - TS10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
In 2018, a total of 5,33,701 students appeared for Telangana Board of Secondary Education's Class 10 examination at various examination centers across the state.
