TS TRANSCO AE Exam 2018 Hall Tickets Released, Download Now

TS TRANSCO AE Exam 2018 Hall Ticket has been released by the Telangana State Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO) on its official website – tstransco.cgg.gov.in. TSTRANSCO is scheduled to organize the Assistant Engineer Written Test on Sunday, 11th March 2018.The Corporation aims to fill 330 vacancies via Direct Recruitment of Assistant Engineers in Electrical, Civil and Telecom departments. Candidates who had registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tstransco.cgg.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click ongiven in front of AE NotificationStep 3 – Enter your Candidate ID / Reference ID and Date of Birth, and click on GoStep 4 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for exam dayAE Electrical – 10:30AM to 12:30PMAE Civil – 2PM to 4PMAE Telecom – 2PM to 4PMThe Hall Ticket will bear the details of examination venue and other important instructions. Candidates must reach the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the exam time and must carry a good quality Black Ball Point Pen.The OMR based Written Test will comprise of 100 Multiple Choice Questions which will carry 1 mark each. Candidates will be given 2 hours to attempt the paper which will be divided in two sections viz:that will comprise of 80 questions to test the core technical subject knowledge of the candidates in the respective discipline.that will comprise of 20 questions to test the general awareness and numerical ability of the candidates.