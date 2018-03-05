TS TRANSCO AE Exam 2018 Hall Tickets to be Released Tomorrow 6th March 2018 at tstransco.cgg.gov.in

TS TRANSCO AE Hall Ticket 2018 will be released tomorrow i.e. 6th March 2018 on the official website of Telangana State Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited - TSTRANSCO - tstransco.cgg.gov.in.As per the official website, ‘Downloading of Hall Tickets for AE's will commence from 06.03.2018 onwards’. TSTRANCO is scheduled to organize the Written Test on 11th March 2018 to fill 330 vacancies via Direct Recruitment of Assistant Engineers in Electrical, Civil and Telecom.Candidates who have registered for the same must keep a tab on the official website and download their Hall Ticket once it is released by the corporation.TS TRANSCO AE Examination 2018 – Examination ScheduleTS TRANSCO AE Examination 2018 will be organized at different centers in the GHMC area as per the following time schedule:AE Electrical – 10:30AM to 12:30PMAE Civil – 2PM to 4PMAE Telecom – 2PM to 4PMThe time and venue for an individual will be written on his/her Hall Ticket.Candidates must carry their Hall Ticket on the exam day and reach their examination centre 30 minutes before the scheduled time. Candidates will neither be allowed to enter the examination hall once the exam time starts, nor be allowed to leave the examination hall before the exam time ends.TS TRANSCO AE Examination 2018 – Examination PatternAs per the official notification, the Written Test will comprise of 100 Multiple Choice Questions which will carry 1 mark each. Questions will be based on GATE syllabus. Candidates must carry a good quality Black Ball Point Pen for the exam to mark the correct responses on the OMR sheet. The written test will be divided into two sections viz:1. Section A, which will comprise of 80 questions to test the core technical subject of respective discipline.2. Section B, which will comprise of 20 questions to test the general awareness and numerical ability of the candidates.