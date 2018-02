TSBIE Intermediate Hall Tickets 2018 Released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Download Now!

TSBIE Inter Hall Tickets 2018 for First and Second year Intermediate Examinations have been released by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on its official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in TSBIE is scheduled to organize the IPE examinations from 28th February 2018 till 19th March 2018 at 1294 examination centers spread across 31 districts of Telangana. Approximately 963546 candidates of First year and Second year are expected to take the examination from the state of Telangana. Candidates can download the Hall Tickets by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in Step 2 – Click on the url that reads,II Year I.P.E March-2018 Hall Tickets Downloadhttps://admi.tsbie.cgg.gov.in/SecondYearHallTicket.doI Year I.P.E March-2018 Hall Tickets DownloadStep 3 – Select course type viz General or vocational, enter Present Roll Number or Previous Roll Number and click on Get Hall TicketStep 4 – Download the Hall ticket and take a printout for further referenceCandidates must read the instructions carefully. The date, time and venue of the examination will be written on the Admit Cards, however, candidates must reach the examination centre by 7:30AM for a hassle free entry to the examination hall. TSBIE has scheduled the examinations to be conducted from 8 AM in the morning to 12 Noon.