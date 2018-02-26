English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TSBIE Intermediate Hall Tickets 2018 Released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Download Now!
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is scheduled to organize the IPE examinations from 28th February 2018 till 19th March 2018 at 1294 examination centers spread across 31 districts of Telangana.
Picture for representation.
TSBIE Inter Hall Tickets 2018 for First and Second year Intermediate Examinations have been released by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on its official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
TSBIE is scheduled to organize the IPE examinations from 28th February 2018 till 19th March 2018 at 1294 examination centers spread across 31 districts of Telangana. Approximately 963546 candidates of First year and Second year are expected to take the examination from the state of Telangana. Candidates can download the Hall Tickets by following the instructions given below:
How to download TSBIE Inter Hall Tickets 2018 for First and Second Year?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the url that reads,
II Year I.P.E March-2018 Hall Tickets Download
https://admi.tsbie.cgg.gov.in/SecondYearHallTicket.do
I Year I.P.E March-2018 Hall Tickets Download
https://admi.tsbie.cgg.gov.in/FirstYearHallTicket.do
Step 3 – Select course type viz General or vocational, enter Present Roll Number or Previous Roll Number and click on Get Hall Ticket
Step 4 – Download the Hall ticket and take a printout for further reference
Candidates must read the instructions carefully. The date, time and venue of the examination will be written on the Admit Cards, however, candidates must reach the examination centre by 7:30AM for a hassle free entry to the examination hall. TSBIE has scheduled the examinations to be conducted from 8 AM in the morning to 12 Noon.
TSBIE is scheduled to organize the IPE examinations from 28th February 2018 till 19th March 2018 at 1294 examination centers spread across 31 districts of Telangana. Approximately 963546 candidates of First year and Second year are expected to take the examination from the state of Telangana. Candidates can download the Hall Tickets by following the instructions given below:
How to download TSBIE Inter Hall Tickets 2018 for First and Second Year?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the url that reads,
II Year I.P.E March-2018 Hall Tickets Download
https://admi.tsbie.cgg.gov.in/SecondYearHallTicket.do
I Year I.P.E March-2018 Hall Tickets Download
https://admi.tsbie.cgg.gov.in/FirstYearHallTicket.do
Step 3 – Select course type viz General or vocational, enter Present Roll Number or Previous Roll Number and click on Get Hall Ticket
Step 4 – Download the Hall ticket and take a printout for further reference
Candidates must read the instructions carefully. The date, time and venue of the examination will be written on the Admit Cards, however, candidates must reach the examination centre by 7:30AM for a hassle free entry to the examination hall. TSBIE has scheduled the examinations to be conducted from 8 AM in the morning to 12 Noon.
Also Watch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- UEFA Hit France's Samir Nasri With Six-month Doping Ban
- Karnataka Outplay Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy Final
- Virat Kohli Was Little Over the Top in SA But Growing: Steve Waugh
- [In Pics] Nokia 8110 Reloaded: Can it Bring Back The 'Slider Phone' Fashion?
- Arsenal Will Challenge Man City Despite League Cup Defeat: Ilkay Gundogan