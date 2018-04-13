GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TSBIE Results 2018: Telangana Inter First Year Results 2018 Announced on bie.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education TSBIE conducted the Telangana State Board Inter 1st Year exams between 28 February, 2018 and 19 March, 2018. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the Telangana State Inter 1st year result 2018 on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2018, 9:01 AM IST
Picture for representation.
The TSBIE Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will declare the Telangana State Board Inter 1st year exam results 2018 on April 13 at 9 am. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education TSBIE will release the TS Inter 1st year result 2018 on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

The TSBIE Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducted the  Telangana State Board Inter I & II Year exams between 28 February, 2018 and 19 March, 2018.  In order to check the Telangana State Inter First Year results 2018, you can also check the website results.nic.inexamresults.net

Steps to check the Telangana State Board Inter 1st year exam result 2018, students need to follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website  bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says Telangana State Board Inter 1st year Results 2018

Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your Telangana State Board Inter 1st year result 2018

Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other details

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your Telangana State Board Inter 1st year result 2018

Students can also get their Telangana State Board Inter 1st year and 2nd year Results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:

Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2018 - TS Inter First Year Result

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1<space>REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

Telangana Intermediate Second Year Result 2018 - Inter II Year 

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2<space>REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
