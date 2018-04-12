English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TSBIE Results 2018: Telangana Inter First Year, Second Year Results 2018 Will be Out Tomorrow at 9 am on bie.telangana.gov.in
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education TSBIE conducted the Telangana State Board Inter I & II Year exams between 28 February, 2018 and 19 March, 2018. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the TS Inter 1st year result 2018 and 2nd year results 2018 on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the Telangana State Board Inter 1st year exam results 2018 and Telangana State Board Inter 2nd year exam Results 2018 on April 13 at 9 am. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the TS Inter 1st year result 2018 and 2nd year results 2018 on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education TSBIE conducted the Telangana State Board Inter I & II Year exams between 28 February, 2018 and 19 March, 2018. In order to check the Telangana State Inter First Year results 2018 and Telangana Inter Second Year Results 2018, you can also check the website results.nic.in, examresults.net
Steps to check the Telangana State Board Inter 1st year & 2nd Year exam results, students need to follow the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Telangana State Board Inter 1st year and 2nd year Results 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your Telangana State Board Inter 1st year and Telangana State Board Inter 2nd year Results 2018
Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other details
Step 5: Click on Submit
Step 6: Download and take a print out of your TS Board Inter 1st year result 2018 and TS Board Inter 2nd year Results 2018
Students can also get their Telangana State Board Inter 1st year and 2nd year Results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:
Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2018 - TS Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1<space>REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
Telangana Intermediate Second Year Result 2018 - Inter II Year
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2<space>REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
