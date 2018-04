TSBIE Results 2018: Telangana Inter First Year, Second Year Results 2018 Will be Out Tomorrow at 9 am on bie.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the Telangana State Board Inter 1year exam results 2018 and Telangana State Board Inter 2nd year exam Results 2018 on April 13 at 9 am. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the TS Inter 1year result 2018 and 2year results 2018 on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education TSBIE conducted the Telangana State Board Inter I & II Year exams between 28 February, 2018 and 19 March, 2018. In order to check the Telangana State Inter First Year results 2018 and Telangana Inter Second Year Results 2018, you can also check the website results.nic.in Steps to check the Telangana State Board Inter 1year & 2Year exam results, students need to follow the steps below:Step 1: Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in Step 2: Look for the link which says Telangana State Board Inter 1st year and 2nd year Results 2018Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your Telangana State Board Inter 1st year and Telangana State Board Inter 2nd year Results 2018Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other detailsStep 5: Click on SubmitStep 6: Download and take a print out of your TS Board Inter 1st year result 2018 and TS Board Inter 2nd year Results 2018Students can also get their Telangana State Board Inter 1st year and 2nd year Results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1 REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1 REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2 REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2 REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263