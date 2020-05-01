TSCHE Extends Date of Submission of Application Forms of all CETs Till May 15

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has pushed the deadline for the submission of application forms of all Common Entrance Tests (CETs) till May 15. Candidates can go to the official website at www.tsche.ac.in to check the circular.

In its official notification, the council has mentioned about postponing the schedule of CETs indefinitely. The revised dates of CETs will be announced later.

“The last date for payment of Fee and submission of online Application for ALL the CETS 2020 without late fee is extended upto 15-05-2020. All CETS stand postponed. Next dates will be announced later,” read the notification.

This is the second time when the Telangana higher education council has extended the deadline. Earlier, it extended the last date till May 5.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education holds CETs in the state. It conducts various entrance exams for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma courses.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) was scheduled in the first and second weeks of May.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has also deferred all CETs scheduled to be held in the month of May on account of COVID-19 outbreak.

