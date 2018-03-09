English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TSEAMCET 2018 Online Application Process Begins at tsche.ac.in
Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University Hyderabad (JNTUH) is scheduled to organize the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) 2018 from 3rd May to 7th May 2018, across the state of Telangana.
Image for representation only.
TSEAMCET 2018 online application process has begun on the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) - tsche.ac.in. Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University Hyderabad (JNTUH) is scheduled to organize the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) 2018 from 3rd May to 7th May 2018, across the state of Telangana.
Candidates seeking admissions to professional courses viz B.Sc., B.V.Sc., B.Pharm., B.Tech., B.F.Sc. and Pharm.D in various Universities, Private Colleges and Institutions for the academic year 2018-19 must apply for the same on or before 4th April 2018, next month. Candidates can follow the instructions below to apply online now:
How to apply for TSEAMCET 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.tsche.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on EAMCET from the right sidebar
Step 3 – Click on Application Fee Payment to pay the fee first and note down the Payment Reference ID
Step 4 – Click on Fill Application Form to complete the registration process
Step 5 – Download confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET_HomePage.aspx
Application Fee:
Applicants who wish to apply for One Entrance Exam viz Engineering or Agriculture & Medical Stream
Rs. 400/- (for SC/ST)
Rs. 800/- (for Others)
Applicants who wish to apply for Both Entrance Exam viz Engineering & Agriculture & Medical Stream
Rs. 800/- (for SC/ST)
Rs. 1600/- (for Others)
TSEAMCET 2018 - Important Dates:
Last date to apply online without late fee – 4th April 2018
Correction of online application data – 6th April to 9th April 2018
Last date to apply online with late fee of Rs.500 – 11th April 2018
Last date to apply online with late fee of Rs.1000 – 18th April 2018
Last date to apply online with late fee of Rs.5000 – 24th April 2018
Last date to apply online with late fee of Rs.10000 – 28th April 2018
Download Hall Tickets – 20th April to 1st May 2018
TSEAMCET 2018 for Agriculture and Medical Entrance Exam – 2nd & 3rd May 2018
TSEAMCET 2018 for Engineering Entrance Exam – 4th, 5th and 7th May 2018
