TSEAMCET 2018 Online Application Process Begins at tsche.ac.in

TSEAMCET 2018 online application process has begun on the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) - tsche.ac.in. Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University Hyderabad (JNTUH) is scheduled to organize the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) 2018 from 3May to 7May 2018, across the state of Telangana.Candidates seeking admissions to professional courses viz B.Sc., B.V.Sc., B.Pharm., B.Tech., B.F.Sc. and Pharm.D in various Universities, Private Colleges and Institutions for the academic year 2018-19 must apply for the same on or before 4April 2018, next month. Candidates can follow the instructions below to apply online now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.tsche.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on EAMCET from the right sidebarStep 3 – Click on Application Fee Payment to pay the fee first and note down the Payment Reference IDStep 4 – Click on Fill Application Form to complete the registration processStep 5 – Download confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET_HomePage.aspx Applicants who wish to apply for One Entrance Exam viz Engineering or Agriculture & Medical StreamRs. 400/- (for SC/ST)Rs. 800/- (for Others)Applicants who wish to apply for Both Entrance Exam viz Engineering & Agriculture & Medical StreamRs. 800/- (for SC/ST)Rs. 1600/- (for Others)Last date to apply online without late fee – 4April 2018Correction of online application data – 6April to 9April 2018Last date to apply online with late fee of Rs.500 – 11April 2018Last date to apply online with late fee of Rs.1000 – 18April 2018Last date to apply online with late fee of Rs.5000 – 24April 2018Last date to apply online with late fee of Rs.10000 – 28April 2018Download Hall Tickets – 20April to 1May 2018TSEAMCET 2018 for Agriculture and Medical Entrance Exam – 2& 3May 2018TSEAMCET 2018 for Engineering Entrance Exam – 4, 5and 7May 2018