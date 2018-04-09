GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TSEAMCET 2018 – Take the Mock Test to understand CBT Exam Pattern, Correction Window Closes Today!

The examination will be conducted in two sessions viz Morning and Afternoon session from 10AM to 1PM and 3PM TO 6PM on all days.

Updated:April 9, 2018, 11:59 AM IST
Screen grab of the offcial website of TS EAMCT.
TSEAMCET 2018 (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) will be organized in the Computer Based Mode for the first time across the state of Telangana for candidates seeking admissions to first year of various Undergraduate Professional courses in State government as well as private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2018-19.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will be organizing TSEAMCET 2018 entrance exams on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) from 2nd May 2018 as per the following schedule:

TSEAMCET 2018 for Agriculture and Medical (AM) Entrance Exam – 2nd & 3rd May 2018

TSEAMCET 2018 for Engineering (E) Entrance Exam – 4th, 5th and 7th May 2018

The examination will be conducted in two sessions viz Morning and Afternoon session from 10AM to 1PM and 3PM TO 6PM on all days.

TSCHE had earlier conducted the TS ECET exam online, however, it faced technical glitches at that time. All government entrance exams in Andhra Pradesh are hosted with the help of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and following the footsteps of Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APCHE), the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is taking the services of Telangana State Technical Services (TSTS) which has an MoU with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to avoid any technical issues in TS EAMCET 2018.

Candidates must take the Mock Test available on the official website to get familiar with the examination pattern and the Computer Based Test.
http://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/Eamcet_MockTest.aspx
Also, today is the last day to make corrections in the application of TSEAMCET 2018. Candidates who have registered for the same can review their online application forms on the official website of TS EAMCET 2018 and make corrections (if any).
http://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET_ApplicationCorrections.aspx

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
