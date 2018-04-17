English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TSGENCO Recruitment 2018: 75 Posts, Apply Before May 10
Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) aims to fill 33 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager (HR) and 42 for Junior Accounts Officer.
Screen grab of the the official website of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO).
TSGENCO Recruitment 2018 to fill 75 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager (HR) and Junior Accounts Officer has begun on the official website of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) - tsgenco.telangana.gov.in.
TSGENCO aims to fill 33 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager (HR) and 42 for Junior Accounts Officer. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://tsgenco.telangana.gov.in
Step 2 - Click on 'Careers'
Step 3 - Make online payment and after successful payment, click on 'Apply Online'
Step 4 - Fill in the application form with required information
Step 5 - Take a print out of the application form for future reference
Direct Link - http://tsgenco.telangana.gov.in/getInfo.do
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs 150 as application processing fee and Rs. 350 as Examination Fee.
SC/ ST/Backward Class Communities and Physical Handicapped - Rs 150 as application processing fee only.
Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant Manager (HR) - The applicant must possess M.B.A (HR) or MSW or 2 years Diploma in personnel Management /Human Resources /Industrial Relations.
Junior Accounts Officer - The applicant must possess First Class Post Graduate Degree of M.Com from any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provisional Act, or a State Act.
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st January 2018 for both the positions.
Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the TSGENCO
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test.
Important Dates:
Last date for payment of Examination Fee - 9th May 2018
Last date for submission of On-line Application - 10th May 2018
Date of Exam - 27th May 2018
Hall tickets will be available and downloaded from 20th May 2018
For more information, the applicants are advised to visit go through the relevant job advertisement at the URLs given below:
Assistant Manager (HR) - http://tsgenco.telangana.gov.in/files/6163.pdf
Junior Accounts Officer - http://tsgenco.telangana.gov.in/files/6162.pdf
-
