TSGENCO Recruitment 2018: 75 Posts, Apply Before May 10

TSGENCO Recruitment 2018 to fill 75 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager (HR) and Junior Accounts Officer has begun on the official website of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) - tsgenco.telangana.gov.in.TSGENCO aims to fill 33 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager (HR) and 42 for Junior Accounts Officer. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://tsgenco.telangana.gov.inStep 2 - Click on 'Careers'Step 3 - Make online payment and after successful payment, click on 'Apply Online'Step 4 - Fill in the application form with required informationStep 5 - Take a print out of the application form for future referenceDirect Link - http://tsgenco.telangana.gov.in/getInfo.doApplication Fee:Unreserved Category - Rs 150 as application processing fee and Rs. 350 as Examination Fee.SC/ ST/Backward Class Communities and Physical Handicapped - Rs 150 as application processing fee only.Assistant Manager (HR) - The applicant must possess M.B.A (HR) or MSW or 2 years Diploma in personnel Management /Human Resources /Industrial Relations.Junior Accounts Officer - The applicant must possess First Class Post Graduate Degree of M.Com from any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provisional Act, or a State Act.The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st January 2018 for both the positions.Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the TSGENCOThe candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test.Last date for payment of Examination Fee - 9th May 2018Last date for submission of On-line Application - 10th May 2018- 27th May 2018Hall tickets will be available and downloaded from 20th May 2018For more information, the applicants are advised to visit go through the relevant job advertisement at the URLs given below:Assistant Manager (HR) - http://tsgenco.telangana.gov.in/files/6163.pdfJunior Accounts Officer - http://tsgenco.telangana.gov.in/files/6162.pdf