TSLPRB Releases Admit Cards For PMT/PET; Check Details @tslprb.in

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) released the revised Admit Card for the Physical Measurement Test and the Physical Efficiency test on Tuesday.Candidates can download their admit card on the official website from today till midnight of February 9.The tests are a part of the recruitment process for several posts in Telangana police. The PET and PMT were earlier scheduled to take place in December 2018 but will now be conducted from February 11th.Candidates should follow these steps to download the admit card1) Go on the official website 2) Select the TSLPRB SI PET PMT exam admit card button.3) Enter your registration number and DOB on the redircted page.4) Download the admit card5) Paste your recent passport size photo in the given space