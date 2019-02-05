English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TSLPRB Releases Admit Cards For PMT/PET; Check Details @tslprb.in
The Board also announced that the dates for the Physical Measurement Test and the Physical Efficiency test have been rescheduled and will now be conducted from February 11th at 11 venues throughout the state.
(Image: News18.com)
The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) released the revised Admit Card for the Physical Measurement Test and the Physical Efficiency test on Tuesday.
Candidates can download their admit card on the official website from today till midnight of February 9.
The tests are a part of the recruitment process for several posts in Telangana police. The PET and PMT were earlier scheduled to take place in December 2018 but will now be conducted from February 11th.
Candidates should follow these steps to download the admit card
1) Go on the official website
2) Select the TSLPRB SI PET PMT exam admit card button.
3) Enter your registration number and DOB on the redircted page.
4) Download the admit card
5) Paste your recent passport size photo in the given space
