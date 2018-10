TSLPRB Constable Result 2018 Out at tslprb.in, Check Now!

TSLPRB Constable Result 2018 has been released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on its official website - tslprb.in. The Board had conducted the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) on September 30, 2018 as part of the selection process for the recruitment of constables.The list of candidates who qualified to the next stage of the examination (PMT / PET) and those who did not qualify is now available on the official website.Candidates can look up the results through their mobile number and password.Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.tslprb.in Step 2 – Click on Download PWT Result given under SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent tabStep 3 – Login to your profile by entering Mobile Number and PasswordStep 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference