GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

TSLPRB Police Constable 2018 Answer Keys Out, Submit Objections Till October 8

TSLPRB aims to fill 18428 vacancies for the post of Police Constable and equivalent in the state of Telangana.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 5, 2018, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TSLPRB Police Constable 2018 Answer Keys Out, Submit Objections Till October 8
Photo for representation.
Loading...
TSLPRB Police Constable 2018 Answer Keys have been released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on its official website – tslprb.in.

TSLPRB aims to fill 18428 vacancies for the post of Police Constable and equivalent in the state of Telangana and had organized the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for the SCT PC Civil Recruitment 2018 on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download the PWT Preliminary Answer Key now.

How to download TSLPRB Police Constable 2018 Answer Keys:

Step 1 – Visit the official website - <ahref="https://www.tslprb.in/">https://www.tslprb.in/
Step 2 – Under ‘SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent’ tab, click on ‘PWT Preliminary Key ’
Step 3 – a pdf will open
Step 4 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://www.tslprb.in/pdfs/PreliminaryKey_PCCivil.pdf

Candidates can raise objections (if any) till 8th October 2018, 5 pm by logging in to their profiles as per the instructions given therein. Candidates must substantiate their objections with references from authoritative sources.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...