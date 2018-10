TSLPRB Police Constable 2018 Answer Keys Out, Submit Objections Till October 8

TSLPRB Police Constable 2018 Answer Keys have been released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on its official website – tslprb.in TSLPRB aims to fill 18428 vacancies for the post of Police Constable and equivalent in the state of Telangana and had organized the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for the SCT PC Civil Recruitment 2018 on Sunday, September 30, 2018.Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download the PWT Preliminary Answer Key now.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.tslprb.in/Step 2 – Under ‘SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent’ tab, click on ‘PWT Preliminary Key ’Step 3 – a pdf will openStep 4 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further referenceCandidates can raise objections (if any) till 8th October 2018, 5 pm by logging in to their profiles as per the instructions given therein. Candidates must substantiate their objections with references from authoritative sources.