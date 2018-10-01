TSLPRB Police Constable Exam 2018 Answer Key Expected Soon, Read Note Here

TSLPRB Police Constable Exam 2018 Answer Key is expected to be released soon by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on its official website - tslprb.in. TSLPRB had organized the TSLPRB Police Constable Recruitment 2018 Preliminary Written Examination on 30th September 2018, i.e. yesterday in 966 examination centres across the state of Telangana.The Recruitment Board has released an examination notice as per which TSLPRB Police Constable Exam 2018 Answer Key will be released soon and candidates will be given 3 days to submit objections (if any).A total of 4,49,584 candidates had appeared for the TSLPRB Police Constable PWT Exam 2018 yesterday. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website to download the Answer Key once it’s released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB).Candidates must note that for each question, a Web Template will be available in the respective Accounts of candidates. Candidates need to separately submit objections for each question citing authoritative source. Manual representations will not be entertained by TSLPRB.