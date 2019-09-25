TSLPRB Recruitment 2019: Telangana Police Constable Result Released at tslprb.in

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), Hyderabad has announced TSLPRB provisional selection list for all SCT PC and Equivalent posts. The TSLPRB Police Constable Result 2091 was released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on its official website tslprb.in. Candidates who had appeared for the posts of SCT PC and/or Equivalent are advised to visit the official website to check their result. Further, candidates can read the official notification released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board here.

According to the official notification, "In the ongoing process of Recruitment, Provisional Selection to all the Posts of SCT PC and/or Equivalent has been completed based on (a) the Academic Qualifications/Reservation/Age-Relaxation/Horizontal Reservation/Any Other Claimed Benefit/s that have been primarily verified during the Certificate Verification conducted at 17 Verification Centres during 3r - 4th Weeks of June and (b) Performance of the respective Qualifying Candidates in the Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination and all Candidates who have been provisionally selected for various Posts are being informed the details of their Selection in their respective login areas on the TSLPRB Website: www.tslprb.in."

Selected candidates can seek clarification via online service. "Candidates who qualified in any of the Final Written Examinations of SCT PC and/or Equivalent Posts, irrespective of their Provisional Selection to any of the Posts or Otherwise are being provided an opportunity online on the TSLPRB Website to seek clarification/s, if any required, only on matters pertinent to the Provisional Selection. They can avail of this facility on 7 days from 4 pm onwards on 25th September onwards till 5 pm on 1st October 2019, by paying the Non-Refundable Service Fee (Rs.1,000/- for SC and ST Candidates who are Local Candidates of Telangana and Rs.2,000/- for all Other Candidates)," reads the notice.

Replies to only those queries which are relating to the issue of Provisional Selection will be individually answered at the earliest (latest by 21st October 2019) and the Candidates will receive the clarification/reply online. Candidates are hereby informed that the Board will not entertain any personal representations, petitions or letters in this regard and Online Clarification of Queries shall be the only mode of interaction.

