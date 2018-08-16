English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TSLPRB SI Exam Hall Ticket Released at tslprb.in, Download Now!
TSLPRB aims to fill 1217 vacancies via the direct recruitment drive for SCT SI (Civil) posts.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
TSLPRB SI Exam Hall Ticket has been released on 16th August 2018 by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on its official website - tslprb.in.
TSLPRB aims to fill 1217 vacancies via the direct recruitment drive for SCT SI (Civil) posts. The Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for the same is scheduled to take place on 26th August 2018 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
The download link for the Hall Tickets will be available till 24th August 2018, 12 midnight. Registered candidates can now download the hall tickets for the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) by following the instructions given below:
How to download TSLPRB SI Exam Hall Ticket 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.tslprb.in/
Step 2 - Click on ‘Download Hall ticket’ link under ‘PWT on 26th August 2018, Sunday, 10 AM to 1 PM’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details like mobile number and password
Step 4 – Click on ‘Sign in’
Step 5 - Hall ticket will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download the hall ticket and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.tslprb.in/Account/Login
