TSLPRB SI Exam Hall Ticket to Be Released on 16th August 2018; Check Notification Now!
The Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for the Recruitment of SCT SI (Civil) to fill 1217 vacancies is scheduled to take place on 26th August 2018 .
TSLPRB SI Exam Hall Ticket download date has been notified on Tuesday by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on its official website - tslprb.in, as per which, the link to download hall ticket for the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) will be available on the official website with effect from 16th August 2018, 8:00 AM and candidates will stay activated till 24th August 2018.
The Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for the Recruitment of SCT SI (Civil) to fill 1217 vacancies is scheduled to take place on 26th August 2018 from 10:00AM to 1:00 PM.
Candidates who had applied for the SCT SI (Civil) Recruitment 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website on Thursday, 16th August to download their hall ticket once it’s released by the TSLPRB.
It’s mandatory to affix a passport size photograph on the hall ticket, without which the hall ticket will not be accepted on the day of Preliminary Written Test and Admission to Examination.
It must be noted that the candidates need to reach at the examination center one hour before the commencement of the examination else the candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.
In case of any issued with the download of the Hall Tickets, candidates can e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact at 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.
Meanwhile, Candidates can read the detailed notification regarding the download and other instructions at the below mentioned url:
https://www.tslprb.in/pdfs/FinalPressNotedated14Aug2018.pdf
